VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Buys Ubisoft Entertainment, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sea

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ubisoft Entertainment, sells NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sea, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF owns 26 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+video+gaming+and+esports+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 245,195 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.08% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 812,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 451,421 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.11% Sea Ltd (SE) - 129,448 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.08% Nintendo Co Ltd (7974) - 83,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF added to a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 285,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 34.08%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $283.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.09%. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF still held 245,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 36.11%. The sale prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF still held 451,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.34%. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF still held 129,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF reduced to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 37.36%. The sale prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF still held 230,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.