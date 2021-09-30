VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Williams Inc, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Mills Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF owns 73 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+morningstar+durable+dividend+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF
  1. AT&T Inc (T) - 96,794 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 15,923 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 45,615 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,222 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 14,682 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $126.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $283.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 96,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 27,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider