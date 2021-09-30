VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: TXN, QCOM, WMB, SRE, CME, NSC, GLW, IFF, KDP, NI, HRL, GNTX, EVR,
- Added Positions: T, MRK, VZ, AMGN, MO, KO, JPM, CMCSA, ABBV, BMY, MMM, ADI, PEP, LMT, MCD, PM, GILD, HON, MDT, JNJ, DUK, WMT, SBUX, APD, NEE, SO, MDLZ, ALL, CL, CB, CSCO, DTE, AEP, TRV, ED, PPL, EMR, WEC, BLK, WU, TROW, LHX, GD, AEE, ATO, NOC, MSM, BEN, OGE, HUBB, AGR, LECO, FHI, CCOI, YUM, LNT, CNS, VVV,
- Reduced Positions: D, JHG,
- Sold Out: PFE, PG, KMB, GIS, MMC, PEG, NEM, JCI, AMCR, K, HSY, ROK, MXIM, CAG, SJM, RSG, PNW, DGX, HE, POR, PINC,
- AT&T Inc (T) - 96,794 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 15,923 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 45,615 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,222 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 14,682 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $126.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $283.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 96,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 27,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.
