VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Gold Strategy ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Gold Strategy ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, VanEck Energy Income ETF, sells VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF owns 21 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 164,719 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 22,958 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.87% VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) - 17,373 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.90% iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 19,645 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.95% Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 34,750 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89%

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in iShares Gold Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.78 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.084900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $37.67, with an estimated average price of $35.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 164,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 19,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.617800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 17,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF reduced to a holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 33.63%. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.219100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF still held 35,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.