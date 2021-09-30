VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Gold Strategy ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

- New Purchases: IAUF, NURE, MORT,
- Added Positions: PDBC, VNQ, IGF, EINC, PAVE, GDX, MOO, XLE, FRAK, SMOG, SLX, OIH, PICK, TAN, QCLN,
- Reduced Positions: OUNZ, IAU, GLDM,
- Sold Out: GBTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 164,719 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 22,958 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.87%
- VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) - 17,373 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.90%
- iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 19,645 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.95%
- Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 34,750 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.89%
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in iShares Gold Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.78 and $56.14, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.084900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $37.67, with an estimated average price of $35.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF initiated holding in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 164,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 19,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.617800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 17,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Reduced: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF reduced to a holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 33.63%. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.219100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.72%. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF still held 35,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.
