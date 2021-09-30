VanEck Energy Income ETF Buys DT Midstream Inc, Sells New Fortress Energy Inc

New Purchases: DTM,

DTM, Reduced Positions: ENB, OKE, AM, TRGP, PBA, MMP, ETRN, GEI, TRP, LNG, KEY, IPL, MIC, PAGP, CNX, ENLC, EPD, WMB, PAA, MPLX, WES, NS, CEQP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DT Midstream Inc, sells New Fortress Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Energy Income ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Energy Income ETF owns 30 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 38,068 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 45,840 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 100,737 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 60,811 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 15,440 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%

VanEck Energy Income ETF initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 17,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Energy Income ETF sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.82 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $30.29.