VanEck Energy Income ETF Buys DT Midstream Inc, Sells New Fortress Energy Inc

Investment company VanEck Energy Income ETF (Current Portfolio) buys DT Midstream Inc, sells New Fortress Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Energy Income ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Energy Income ETF owns 30 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Energy Income ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck Energy Income ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Energy Income ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Energy Income ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Energy Income ETF keeps buying
- New Purchases: DTM,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, OKE, AM, TRGP, PBA, MMP, ETRN, GEI, TRP, LNG, KEY, IPL, MIC, PAGP, CNX, ENLC, EPD, WMB, PAA, MPLX, WES, NS, CEQP,
- Sold Out: NFE,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Energy Income ETF
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 38,068 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 45,840 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 100,737 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 60,811 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 15,440 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
VanEck Energy Income ETF initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 17,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
VanEck Energy Income ETF sold out a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.82 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $30.29.
