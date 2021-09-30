Logo
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Buys Dassault Aviation SA, Innovent Biologics Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Sells Dassault Aviation SA, Pendal Group, ConvaTec Group PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Dassault Aviation SA, Innovent Biologics Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, ABN AMRO Bank NV, Dufry AG, sells Dassault Aviation SA, Pendal Group, ConvaTec Group PLC, Crown Resorts, Perpetual during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF owns 72 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+morningstar+international+moat+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF
  1. ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABN) - 112,737 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.65%
  2. Swedbank AB (SWED A) - 79,891 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. ING Groep NV (INGA) - 110,462 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  4. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,423,005 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.98%
  5. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (C38U) - 1,007,308 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05%
New Purchase: Dassault Aviation SA (AM)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $90.7 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovent Biologics Inc (01801)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Innovent Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $90.6, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 86,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dufry AG (DUFN)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Dufry AG. The purchase prices were between $42.88 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Accor SA (AC)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Accor SA. The purchase prices were between $28.01 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $29.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 21,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Safran SA (SAF)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $100.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sodexo (SW)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF initiated holding in Sodexo. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 8,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.443500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,423,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABN)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in ABN AMRO Bank NV by 98.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.636000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 112,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 118.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $3.12. The stock is now traded at around $2.658500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 394,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leonardo SpA (LDO)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in Leonardo SpA by 112.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.888000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 179,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO SDB)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA by 121.26%. The purchase prices were between $310.1 and $365.5, with an estimated average price of $334.06. The stock is now traded at around $260.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 38,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF added to a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC by 119.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $4.313000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 264,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Dassault Aviation SA (DAU)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $90 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $95.88.

Sold Out: Pendal Group Ltd (PDL)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in Pendal Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.33.

Sold Out: ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in ConvaTec Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.35.

Sold Out: Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in Crown Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.61 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Sold Out: Perpetual Ltd (PPT)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in Perpetual Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $39.4.

Sold Out: Brambles Ltd (BXB)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF sold out a holding in Brambles Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Reduced: Telstra Corp Ltd (TLS)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF reduced to a holding in Telstra Corp Ltd by 50.09%. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF still held 280,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF keeps buying
