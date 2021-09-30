VanEck Israel ETF Buys Tera Light

Investment company VanEck Israel ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Tera Light during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Israel ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Israel ETF owns 113 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Israel ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck Israel ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Israel ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Israel ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Israel ETF keeps buying
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, NVCR, NICE, WIX, LUMI, CHKP, TEVA, POLI, DOX, FVRR, VRNS, PLTK, DSCT, MZTF, CYBR, KRNT, ICL, LMND, ESLT, INMD, LPSN, TSEM, BEZQ, AZRG, VRNT, NNDM, NVMI, ORA, FROG, FIBI, ENLT, ALHE, MLSR, MVNE, PHOE, PLUS, CGNT, CGNT, STRS, CLIS, SKBN, RDWR, SSYS, 888, HARL, SAE, ILCO, BIG, DANE, AMOT, MTRN, ENRG, ENOG, ISCD, NNOX, AUDC, CEVA, CAMT, CGEN, RADA, SPNS, TARO, PERI, ARPT, HLAN, GVYM, DLEKG, MMHD, PZOL, MGOR, FORM, FOX, MGDL, MTRX, ELTR, RMLI, ECP, TRMR, ASHG, SPEN, KEN, TASE, CRNT, DSPG, GILT, ITRN, MGIC, BVC, CEL, SMT, GZT, DLEA, TDRN, ELCO, ONE, ISRS, DEGA1, AZRM, PRSK, ORL, PTNR, PTBL, BLSR, AFPR, ISCN, DIMRI, CSTE, MDTR, IDIN, INRM, FTAL, ASPF,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Israel ETF
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 16,807 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
- Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (LUMI) - 524,414 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 15,463 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 35,506 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 338,942 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
VanEck Israel ETF initiated holding in Tera Light Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.
