VanEck Israel ETF Buys Tera Light

New Purchases: TRLT,

Reduced Positions: SEDG, NVCR, NICE, WIX, LUMI, CHKP, TEVA, and others

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tera Light during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Israel ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Israel ETF owns 113 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NICE Ltd (NICE) - 16,807 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (LUMI) - 524,414 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 15,463 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 35,506 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 338,942 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%

VanEck Israel ETF initiated holding in Tera Light Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.