Trust For Professional Managers Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

New Purchases: TTC, VTSC,

TTC, VTSC, Added Positions: QQQ, IWM, IGV, SLG, BXP, VNO, EQR, AVB, EOG,

QQQ, IWM, IGV, SLG, BXP, VNO, EQR, AVB, EOG, Reduced Positions: DE,

Investment company Trust For Professional Managers Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, The Toro Co, SL Green Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust For Professional Managers. As of 2021Q3, Trust For Professional Managers owns 50 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,195 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 219,395 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 276,682 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 18,708 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 92,339 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 28,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-09-30.