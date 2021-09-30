Trust For Professional Managers Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

- New Purchases: TTC, VTSC,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IWM, IGV, SLG, BXP, VNO, EQR, AVB, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: DE,
For the details of Marketfield Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marketfield+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marketfield Fund
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,195 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 219,395 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 276,682 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 18,708 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 92,339 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 28,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSC)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $64, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marketfield Fund. Also check out:
1. Marketfield Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marketfield Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marketfield Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marketfield Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment