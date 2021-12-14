Logo
SK hynix becomes the Industry's First to Ship 24Gb DDR5 Samples

PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or 'the Company', www.skhynix.com) today announced that it has shipped samples of 24 Gigabit (Gb) DDR5* DRAM with the industry's largest density for a single DRAM chip.

* DDR (Double Data Rate): A comprehensive standard specification defined by JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) and applied to PCs, servers and other applications; currently includes 5 generations of DDR 1-2-3-4-5

** Currently, DDR DRAM offerings mostly come in density of 8Gb or 16Gb, with the highest density of 16Gb

The announcement of SK hynix releasing the industry's largest density DDR5 chip comes in just 14 months after the Company became the first to release DDR5 DRAM in October 2020, further solidifying the chipmaker's technological leadership in DDR5.

The new 24Gb DDR5 was produced with the cutting-edge 1anm technology that utilizes EUV process. It has a density of 24Gb per chip, which is up from the existing density of 16Gb in 1ynm DDR5, with improved production efficiency and increased speed by up to 33%.

In addition, SK hynix managed to reduce the product's power consumption by *25% compared to existing products while lowering energy use in manufacturing through enhanced production efficiency. SK hynix expects the product to bring about reduction in carbon emissions as well, which is meaningful in the context of ESG management.

*Based on system power consumption to support the same module capacity

The initial offerings on this product are set to be 48 Gigabyte (GB) and 96GB modules for supply to cloud data centers. It is also expected to power high-performance servers for big data processing such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as realizing Metaverse applications among others.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and Chief Marketing Officer at SK hynix, said, "In line with the release of 24Gb DDR5, SK hynix is closely engaging with a number of customers that provides cloud services. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in growing DDR5 market by introducing advanced technologies and developing products with ESG-awareness."

"Intel and SK Hynix have a long history of strong collaboration," said Carolyn Duran, Vice President of Memory and IO Technologies in Intel's Data Center and AI Group. "Today's announcement is another illustration of our two companies working together to deliver a 24Gb solution to address needs of our mutual customers. The 24Gb DDR5 offering provides high mono die capacity and will help customers boost performance of memory capacity bound workloads such as data analytics while bringing significant TCO benefits."

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), Flash memory chips ("NAND Flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

