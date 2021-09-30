Logo
VanEck Agribusiness ETF Buys Oatly Group AB, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Zoetis Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Golden Agri-Resources

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Agribusiness ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Oatly Group AB, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Golden Agri-Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Agribusiness ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Agribusiness ETF owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Agribusiness ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+agribusiness+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Agribusiness ETF
  1. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 432,857 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.87%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 244,741 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
  3. Bayer AG (BAYN) - 1,443,474 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
  4. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,121,413 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  5. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 107,055 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75%
New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,315,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 109,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 432,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $596.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 107,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (E5H)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd by 26.01%. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.25, with an estimated average price of $0.23. The stock is now traded at around $0.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 8,019,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Agribusiness ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Agribusiness ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Agribusiness ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Agribusiness ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Agribusiness ETF keeps buying
