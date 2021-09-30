VanEck Agribusiness ETF Buys Oatly Group AB, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Zoetis Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Golden Agri-Resources

- New Purchases: OTLY, BYND,
- Added Positions: BAYN, TSCO, IPL, OCI, SAFM, 5285, MOWI,
- Reduced Positions: ZTS, IDXX, DE, ADM, BG, TSN, CTVA, YAR, CNHI, 02319, 6326, TTC, MOS, DAR, ELAN, F34, CF, AGCO, SQM, NEOG, BAKKA, RAIL3, ICL, TWE, 4065, GNS, BUCN, BCPC, 2282, E5H, PHOJY, CPIN, SDF, 2445, LSG, 1961, PPC, SCHO, 1722, 1333, 1332,
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 432,857 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.87%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 244,741 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
- Bayer AG (BAYN) - 1,443,474 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,121,413 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 107,055 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75%
VanEck Agribusiness ETF initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,315,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
VanEck Agribusiness ETF initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 109,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 432,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $596.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 107,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (E5H)
VanEck Agribusiness ETF reduced to a holding in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd by 26.01%. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.25, with an estimated average price of $0.23. The stock is now traded at around $0.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. VanEck Agribusiness ETF still held 8,019,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.
