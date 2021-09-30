VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Buys Lucid Group Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Encavis AG, Sells VAT Group AG, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Enel Americas SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lucid Group Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Encavis AG, Neoen SA, Nordex SE, sells VAT Group AG, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Enel Americas SA, Verbund AG, China Longyuan Power Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF owns 71 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+low+carbon+energy+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,047 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 279,489 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87% Iberdrola SA (IBE) - 1,729,116 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50% Enel SpA (ENEL) - 2,210,434 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% NIO Inc (NIO) - 475,073 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49%

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 284,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Encavis AG by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Neoen SA by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Nordex SE by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.43 and $23, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF sold out a holding in VAT Group AG. The sale prices were between $307.8 and $430.8, with an estimated average price of $365.92.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF sold out a holding in GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.98.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in Enel Americas SA by 50.94%. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 183,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in Verbund AG by 45.08%. The sale prices were between $77.7 and $95.55, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 15,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd by 26.8%. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 683,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.