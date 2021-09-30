Logo
VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Buys Lucid Group Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Encavis AG, Sells VAT Group AG, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Enel Americas SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Lucid Group Inc, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Encavis AG, Neoen SA, Nordex SE, sells VAT Group AG, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, Enel Americas SA, Verbund AG, China Longyuan Power Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF owns 71 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+low+carbon+energy+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 32,047 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.43%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 279,489 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
  3. Iberdrola SA (IBE) - 1,729,116 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
  4. Enel SpA (ENEL) - 2,210,434 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
  5. NIO Inc (NIO) - 475,073 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49%
New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 284,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Encavis AG (ECV)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Encavis AG by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Neoen SA (NEOEN)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Neoen SA by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nordex SE (NDX1)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Nordex SE by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF added to a holding in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.43 and $23, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VAT Group AG (VACN)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF sold out a holding in VAT Group AG. The sale prices were between $307.8 and $430.8, with an estimated average price of $365.92.

Sold Out: GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (03800)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF sold out a holding in GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.98.

Reduced: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in Enel Americas SA by 50.94%. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 183,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Verbund AG (VER)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in Verbund AG by 45.08%. The sale prices were between $77.7 and $95.55, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 15,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd (00916)

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF reduced to a holding in China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd by 26.8%. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF still held 683,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF keeps buying

