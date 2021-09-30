VanEck Environmental Services ETF Buys Montrose Environmental Group Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

New Purchases: MEG,

MEG, Added Positions: PCT, SCHN, SMED, ECL, TNC, LOOP, ADES, WCN, ECOL, HCCI, ERII, SRCL, DCI, ABM,

PCT, SCHN, SMED, ECL, TNC, LOOP, ADES, WCN, ECOL, HCCI, ERII, SRCL, DCI, ABM, Reduced Positions: TTEK, CVA, GFL, AQUA, CWST, DAR, RSG, CLH, STE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Montrose Environmental Group Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, Loop Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Environmental Services ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Environmental Services ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Environmental Services ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+environmental+services+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 53,049 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 44,373 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 54,884 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 31,029 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) - 51,650 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.02%

VanEck Environmental Services ETF initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 35,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 79.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 163,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.18 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 155,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in Loop Industries Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.95 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 128,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 207,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF added to a holding in US Ecology Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.35 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.