VanEck Gold Miners ETF Buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Sells Resolute Mining

- New Purchases: AYA,
- Added Positions: AEM, FSM, EVN, DPM, AG, EGO, EXK, EQX, OR, WDO, SLR,
- Reduced Positions: NEM, GOLD, FNV, WPM, SSRM,
- Sold Out: RSG,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 33,516,449 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 74,613,452 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 8,015,205 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 18,885,179 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM) - 37,671,359 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,863,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
VanEck Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,801,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Resolute Mining Ltd (RSG)
VanEck Gold Miners ETF sold out a holding in Resolute Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.4 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Also check out:
