VanEck Gold Miners ETF Buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Sells Resolute Mining

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, sells Resolute Mining during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns 55 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 33,516,449 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 74,613,452 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 8,015,205 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 18,885,179 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM) - 37,671,359 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,863,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,801,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF sold out a holding in Resolute Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.4 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.51.