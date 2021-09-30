Logo
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Buys HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Mining Corp, Bitfarms, Sells HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hut 8 Mining Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (Current Portfolio) buys HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Mining Corp, Bitfarms, BIT Mining, Cleanspark Inc, sells HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hut 8 Mining Corp, BIGG Digital Assets Inc, Future FinTech Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+digital+transformation+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
  1. Block Inc (SQ) - 16,995 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.97%
  2. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 16,766 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.68%
  3. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) - 101,579 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
  4. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 5,508 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.37%
  5. Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 26,716 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.22%
New Purchase: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 766,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.69 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 238,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 412,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BIT Mining Ltd (BTCM)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in BIT Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 208,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 126,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 102,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 76.37%. The purchase prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21. The stock is now traded at around $580.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 106,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $255.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 16,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northern Data AG (NB2)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Northern Data AG by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $85.3, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 27,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $170.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 16,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 26,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.54 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.54.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Sold Out: Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Sold Out: BIGG Digital Assets Inc (BIGG)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in BIGG Digital Assets Inc. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.27.

Sold Out: Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Future FinTech Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.53.

Sold Out: Bitcoin Group SE (ADE)

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Bitcoin Group SE. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $38.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Digital Transformation ETF keeps buying
