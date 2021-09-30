VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Buys HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Mining Corp, Bitfarms, Sells HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hut 8 Mining Corp

New Purchases: HIVE, HUT, BITF, BTCM, CLSK, CIFR, GBOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Mining Corp, Bitfarms, BIT Mining, Cleanspark Inc, sells HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hut 8 Mining Corp, BIGG Digital Assets Inc, Future FinTech Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Block Inc (SQ) - 16,995 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.97% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 16,766 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.68% Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) - 101,579 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35% MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 5,508 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.37% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 26,716 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.22%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 766,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.69 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 238,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 412,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in BIT Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 208,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 126,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF initiated holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 102,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 76.37%. The purchase prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21. The stock is now traded at around $580.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 5,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 106,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $255.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 16,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Northern Data AG by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $85.3, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 27,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $170.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 16,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 26,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.54 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.54.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $13.32, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in BIGG Digital Assets Inc. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.27.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Future FinTech Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.53.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF sold out a holding in Bitcoin Group SE. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $38.3.