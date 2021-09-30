VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Buys BlackBerry, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Nikola Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: BB, AMC, LMT, A, ABNB, AI, PYPL, WFC, OPEN, V, LULU, ABBV, QS, JNJ, ATVI, SPOT, SBUX,
- Added Positions: PFE, ROKU, PLUG, ZM, MRNA, APPS, DIS, TGT, PINS, PENN, M, PTON, MU, GM, NFLX, UBER, CRWD, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: F, RKT, VIAC, T, BYND, AMD, CLF, NVDA, SQ, TWTR, TSLA, AAPL, FB, WMT, PLTR, BA, SPCE, GS, GE, AMZN, XOM, GOOGL, SNOW, SHOP, DKNG, U, X, GOLD, SNAP, C, NVAX, CRM, GME, BAC, AAL, HD, DOCU, INTC, CCL,
- Sold Out: BIIB, NKLA, DAL, CMG, FSLY, DISCA, MCD, JPM, TTD, PM, OXY, ETSY, ENPH, TDOC, RH, NKE, MS,
For the details of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+social+sentiment+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,175 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53%
- Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 244,252 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.47%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 58,119 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,766 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.4%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,819 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.59%
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 574,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 127,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 42,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 231.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 134,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Roku Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 244,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $181.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.09 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $11.72.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Social Sentiment ETF keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment