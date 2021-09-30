VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Buys BlackBerry, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Nikola Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: BB, AMC, LMT, A, ABNB, AI, PYPL, WFC, OPEN, V, LULU, ABBV, QS, JNJ, ATVI, SPOT, SBUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackBerry, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Nikola Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Ford Motor Co, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Social Sentiment ETF owns 75 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,175 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53% Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 244,252 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.47% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 58,119 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,766 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.4% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,819 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.59%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 574,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 127,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 42,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 231.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 134,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Roku Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 244,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $181.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.09 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16.