VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Astral, sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF owns 80 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+india+growth+leaders+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF
  1. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 73,915 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  2. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 165,789 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  3. Asian Paints Ltd (ASIANPAINT) - 83,746 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%
  4. Wipro Ltd (WIPRO) - 423,104 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.38%
  5. Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVISLAB) - 55,440 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
New Purchase: Finolex Industries Ltd (FINPIPE)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Finolex Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $208.8, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 306,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (HGINFRA)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. The purchase prices were between $402.55 and $658.2, with an estimated average price of $551.62. The stock is now traded at around $609.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Globus Spirits Ltd (GLOBUSSPR)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Globus Spirits Ltd. The purchase prices were between $671.05 and $1419.1, with an estimated average price of $934.52. The stock is now traded at around $1331.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in eClerx Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2035.35 and $2410.6, with an estimated average price of $2206.07. The stock is now traded at around $2217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSLHISAR)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204.5 and $299, with an estimated average price of $269. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: (500055)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MindTree Ltd (MINDTREE)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in MindTree Ltd by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $2495.7 and $4601, with an estimated average price of $3290.38. The stock is now traded at around $4625.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Laurus Labs Ltd (LAURUSLABS)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Laurus Labs Ltd by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $592.55 and $708.7, with an estimated average price of $659.01. The stock is now traded at around $514.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 169,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $4016.8 and $6231.35, with an estimated average price of $4936.52. The stock is now traded at around $6670.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Astral Ltd (ASTRAL)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Astral Ltd by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $1966.25 and $2245.25, with an estimated average price of $2075.1. The stock is now traded at around $2248.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd (INDIAMART)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $7012 and $8999.6, with an estimated average price of $7666.04. The stock is now traded at around $7118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NMDC Ltd (NMDC)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in NMDC Ltd by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $136 and $184.45, with an estimated average price of $162.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 578,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRREDDY)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $4503.5 and $5575.7, with an estimated average price of $4956.96.

Sold Out: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $967.95 and $1358.2, with an estimated average price of $1115.44.

Sold Out: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AUBANK)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1022.65 and $1359.75, with an estimated average price of $1196.69.

Sold Out: Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAVINFLUOR)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Navin Fluorine International Ltd. The sale prices were between $3515.85 and $4140.1, with an estimated average price of $3818.82.

Sold Out: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The sale prices were between $1013.75 and $1431.95, with an estimated average price of $1206.94.

Sold Out: Polycab India Ltd (POLYCAB)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Polycab India Ltd. The sale prices were between $1791.65 and $2505.75, with an estimated average price of $2058.51.

Reduced: Gland Pharma Ltd (GLAND)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Gland Pharma Ltd by 57.95%. The sale prices were between $3367.15 and $4316.25, with an estimated average price of $3884.07. The stock is now traded at around $3634.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 24,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wipro Ltd (WIPRO)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $524.85 and $686.45, with an estimated average price of $613.35. The stock is now traded at around $646.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 423,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCHEPHARM)

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 41.15%. The sale prices were between $1669.45 and $1957.2, with an estimated average price of $1779.96. The stock is now traded at around $1579.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 15,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider