VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma

- New Purchases: FINPIPE, HGINFRA, GLOBUSSPR, ECLERX, JSLHISAR, 500055, COSMOFILMS, MARKSANS, TATAMETALI, TATASTLLP, GAEL, JINDALPOLY, GOODYEAR,
- Added Positions: MINDTREE, BAJAJ-AUTO, CIPLA, LAURUSLABS, LTI, HEROMOTOCO, HAVELLS, ASTRAL, INDIAMART, SHREECEM, PIIND, NMDC, ALKEM, AUROPHARMA, MPHASIS, TATAELXSI, PERSISTENT, BALKRISIND, MUTHOOTFIN, IPCALAB, ATUL, LALPATHLAB, SUPREMEIND, SAIL, INDUSTOWER, OFSS, JKCEMENT, PNCINFRA, CDSL, GSPL, MANAPPURAM, ISEC, ALKYLAMINE, HAPPSTMNDS, AJANTPHARM, PFIZER, DEEPAKNTR, ROSSARI, GRANULES, APLLTD, KNRCON, GLENMARK, TV18BRDCST, BASF, JKLAKSHMI, SUNTV, CEATLTD, CARBORUNIV, EQUITAS, PHILIPCARB, POLYPLEX, BEPL, IOLCP, BALAMINES, ASHOKA,
- Reduced Positions: GLAND, WIPRO, ASIANPAINT, JBCHEPHARM, INFY, TCS, MASTEK, APLAPOLLO,
- Sold Out: DRREDDY, HCLTECH, AUBANK, NAVINFLUOR, HAL, MCX, POLYCAB, TANLA, SEQUENT, PGHL, INTELLECT, GMMPFAUDLR, AARTIDRUGS, RAMCOSYS,
For the details of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+india+growth+leaders+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 73,915 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 165,789 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
- Asian Paints Ltd (ASIANPAINT) - 83,746 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%
- Wipro Ltd (WIPRO) - 423,104 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.38%
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVISLAB) - 55,440 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Finolex Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $208.8, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 306,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (HGINFRA)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. The purchase prices were between $402.55 and $658.2, with an estimated average price of $551.62. The stock is now traded at around $609.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Globus Spirits Ltd (GLOBUSSPR)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Globus Spirits Ltd. The purchase prices were between $671.05 and $1419.1, with an estimated average price of $934.52. The stock is now traded at around $1331.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in eClerx Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2035.35 and $2410.6, with an estimated average price of $2206.07. The stock is now traded at around $2217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSLHISAR)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204.5 and $299, with an estimated average price of $269. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: (500055)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MindTree Ltd (MINDTREE)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in MindTree Ltd by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $2495.7 and $4601, with an estimated average price of $3290.38. The stock is now traded at around $4625.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Laurus Labs Ltd (LAURUSLABS)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Laurus Labs Ltd by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $592.55 and $708.7, with an estimated average price of $659.01. The stock is now traded at around $514.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 169,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $4016.8 and $6231.35, with an estimated average price of $4936.52. The stock is now traded at around $6670.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Astral Ltd (ASTRAL)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Astral Ltd by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $1966.25 and $2245.25, with an estimated average price of $2075.1. The stock is now traded at around $2248.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd (INDIAMART)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $7012 and $8999.6, with an estimated average price of $7666.04. The stock is now traded at around $7118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NMDC Ltd (NMDC)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in NMDC Ltd by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $136 and $184.45, with an estimated average price of $162.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 578,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRREDDY)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $4503.5 and $5575.7, with an estimated average price of $4956.96.Sold Out: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $967.95 and $1358.2, with an estimated average price of $1115.44.Sold Out: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AUBANK)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1022.65 and $1359.75, with an estimated average price of $1196.69.Sold Out: Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAVINFLUOR)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Navin Fluorine International Ltd. The sale prices were between $3515.85 and $4140.1, with an estimated average price of $3818.82.Sold Out: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The sale prices were between $1013.75 and $1431.95, with an estimated average price of $1206.94.Sold Out: Polycab India Ltd (POLYCAB)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Polycab India Ltd. The sale prices were between $1791.65 and $2505.75, with an estimated average price of $2058.51.Reduced: Gland Pharma Ltd (GLAND)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Gland Pharma Ltd by 57.95%. The sale prices were between $3367.15 and $4316.25, with an estimated average price of $3884.07. The stock is now traded at around $3634.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 24,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wipro Ltd (WIPRO)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $524.85 and $686.45, with an estimated average price of $613.35. The stock is now traded at around $646.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 423,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCHEPHARM)
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 41.15%. The sale prices were between $1669.45 and $1957.2, with an estimated average price of $1779.96. The stock is now traded at around $1579.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 15,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF keeps buying
