VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Finolex Industries, MindTree, Laurus Labs, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Astral, sells Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Gland Pharma, Wipro, AU Small Finance Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF owns 80 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 73,915 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 165,789 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Asian Paints Ltd (ASIANPAINT) - 83,746 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% Wipro Ltd (WIPRO) - 423,104 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.38% Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVISLAB) - 55,440 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Finolex Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $208.8, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 306,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. The purchase prices were between $402.55 and $658.2, with an estimated average price of $551.62. The stock is now traded at around $609.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Globus Spirits Ltd. The purchase prices were between $671.05 and $1419.1, with an estimated average price of $934.52. The stock is now traded at around $1331.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in eClerx Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2035.35 and $2410.6, with an estimated average price of $2206.07. The stock is now traded at around $2217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204.5 and $299, with an estimated average price of $269. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in MindTree Ltd by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $2495.7 and $4601, with an estimated average price of $3290.38. The stock is now traded at around $4625.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Laurus Labs Ltd by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $592.55 and $708.7, with an estimated average price of $659.01. The stock is now traded at around $514.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 169,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $4016.8 and $6231.35, with an estimated average price of $4936.52. The stock is now traded at around $6670.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Astral Ltd by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $1966.25 and $2245.25, with an estimated average price of $2075.1. The stock is now traded at around $2248.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $7012 and $8999.6, with an estimated average price of $7666.04. The stock is now traded at around $7118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in NMDC Ltd by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $136 and $184.45, with an estimated average price of $162.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 578,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $4503.5 and $5575.7, with an estimated average price of $4956.96.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in HCL Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $967.95 and $1358.2, with an estimated average price of $1115.44.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1022.65 and $1359.75, with an estimated average price of $1196.69.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Navin Fluorine International Ltd. The sale prices were between $3515.85 and $4140.1, with an estimated average price of $3818.82.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The sale prices were between $1013.75 and $1431.95, with an estimated average price of $1206.94.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Polycab India Ltd. The sale prices were between $1791.65 and $2505.75, with an estimated average price of $2058.51.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Gland Pharma Ltd by 57.95%. The sale prices were between $3367.15 and $4316.25, with an estimated average price of $3884.07. The stock is now traded at around $3634.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 24,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 25.38%. The sale prices were between $524.85 and $686.45, with an estimated average price of $613.35. The stock is now traded at around $646.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 423,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 41.15%. The sale prices were between $1669.45 and $1957.2, with an estimated average price of $1779.96. The stock is now traded at around $1579.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF still held 15,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.