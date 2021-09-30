VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, GoGold Resources Inc, Firefinch, Sells , Galiano Gold Inc

New Purchases: AYA, GGD, FFX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, GoGold Resources Inc, Firefinch, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, sells , Galiano Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns 99 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 9,550,822 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) - 46,006,155 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN) - 72,211,310 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV) - 7,727,900 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48% B2Gold Corp (BTG) - 40,373,898 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,754,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in GoGold Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,065,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Firefinch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.52. The stock is now traded at around $0.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 47,596,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,510,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.815200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,765,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF reduced to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 28.61%. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.683000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF still held 6,769,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.