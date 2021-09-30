VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Buys Aya Gold & Silver Inc, GoGold Resources Inc, Firefinch, Sells , Galiano Gold Inc

- New Purchases: AYA, GGD, FFX,
- Added Positions: FSM, EVN, PVG, USAS, MTA, SILV, AURA33, GATO, BGL, BGL, NVO, CMCL, WAF, DCN,
- Reduced Positions: AG, AUY, PAAS, EDV, MDKA, BVN, EGO, EXK, RRL, SSRM, PRU, CEY, HL, NG, DEG, SBM, PE&OLES, BTG, POG, CDE, SAND, HMY, MAG, EQX, AGI, LUG, KNT, NGD, 01818, WDO, KRR, TXG, CG, GGP, GAU, OSK, WGX, SVM, KOZAL, NFG, OGC, SKE, AR, HOC, GOR, DRD, MUX, RSG, LGD, RED, NUAG, WM, SA, 0VNJ, ALK, GSV, 0V29, PGM, AXU, SBB, OLA, AMI, OR, 0A61, GROY, GSS, IAU, MMX, GLDG, MOZ, FVL, GPL, SVL, GCM,
- Sold Out: ROXG,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 9,550,822 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) - 46,006,155 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN) - 72,211,310 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV) - 7,727,900 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
- B2Gold Corp (BTG) - 40,373,898 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,754,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GoGold Resources Inc (GGD)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in GoGold Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,065,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Firefinch Ltd (FFX)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF initiated holding in Firefinch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.52. The stock is now traded at around $0.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 47,596,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,510,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americas Gold And Silver Corp (USAS)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.815200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,765,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ROXG)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.Reduced: Galiano Gold Inc (GAU)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF reduced to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 28.61%. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.683000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF still held 6,769,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.
