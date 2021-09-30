VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Buys Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co, Li Ning Co, Maxscend Microelectronics Co, Sells Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co

- New Purchases: 300122, 02331, 300782, 601919, 300142, 600426, 688188, 601225, 300888, 300146, 300003, 300677, DQ, 603882, 000786, 600132, 600596, 000830, 002985, 688699, 603267, 300726, 601686, 688298, 605369, 01995, 688665, 688317, 600746, 002978, 688289, 300573, 002318, 002266, 603100, 002833, 000848, 002258, 603599, 603279, 01448, 603010, 002274, 002867, 603985, 688068, 605399, 600727, 002919, 002314, 000429, 300639, 603380, 002884, 002777, 01258, 002636, 002469, 01911, 603301, 002043, 600966, 002932, 000885, 000011, 600337, 600012, 603466, 603811, 603639, 603477, 603238,
- Added Positions: BABA, 00700, 002709, 300019, 000517, 603877,
- Reduced Positions: 601012, 300015, 002475, 002714, 000568, 600031, 600809, 600585, 000661, 000157, 000858, 02382, 000799, 300595, 300529, 603986, 06666, JD, 00960, 002064, 06066, 300033, 600801, VIPS, 09992, 00968, 002001, 600143, 000708, 300244, 06098, 000785, 00354, 002402, 603369, 002810, 000513, 600298, 600779, 002030, 601799, 601155, 600406, 002382, 002568, 601100, 603444, 600486, 600845, 00285, 002223, 603899, 06186, 00151, 00867, 601636, 300502, 002214, 300373, 01579, 000921, 002626, 601966, 000672, 600328, 600507, 000999, 002022, 002216, 002605, 03380, 600211, 000789, 01238, 300206, 300259, 603606, 603338, 300482, 603987, 600449, 000923, 002154, 002484, 300132, 300171, 002553, 002726, 002724, 01478, 603601, 603686, 300443, 603198, 002803, 300552, 603416, 300578, 03319, 000529, 600731, 02233, 002107, 002208, 002381, 300092, 002487, 300314, 300435, 002757, 603568, 603258, 603886, 002835, 01755, QFIN, 09928, 09983, 603600, 01610, 09997,
- Sold Out: 603288, 000895, 600745, ATHM, 002459, 000800, 00322, 600655, 601881, 002127, 600521, 300088, 002157, 603816, 002299, 600380, 000581, 000975, 601872, 300418, 002614, 000623, 002124, 002793, 603638, HUYA, 002705, 02400, 000951, 01858, 603218, 600720, 000563, 01789, 600503, 300394, 603313, 002567, 002392, 600477, 02606, 603018, 300016, 603609, 603111, 300365, 03990, 300400, 002838, 000897, 300511, 603309, 002661, CANG, 300462, 603968, 01558, 300423, 600051, 300246, 002432, 000955, 600975, 002782, 603988, 02100, 600658, 600053, 02127, 000544, 01415,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF
- Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858) - 44,230 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 112,836 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 23,300 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 18,222 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,741 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.05 and $196.35, with an estimated average price of $167.2. The stock is now traded at around $132.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Maxscend Microelectronics Co Ltd (300782)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Maxscend Microelectronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $325.71 and $533, with an estimated average price of $406.82. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (601919)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd (300142)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.37 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $74.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd (600426)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF initiated holding in Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 45,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd (300019)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $21.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rongan Property Co Ltd (000517)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF added to a holding in Rongan Property Co Ltd by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd (603288)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $132, with an estimated average price of $109.22.Sold Out: Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd (000895)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.95 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: Wingtech Technology Co Ltd (600745)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Wingtech Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.38 and $124.17, with an estimated average price of $103.36.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $47.43.Sold Out: JA Solar Technology Co Ltd (002459)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in JA Solar Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $60.01.Sold Out: Faw Jiefang Group Co Ltd (000800)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF sold out a holding in Faw Jiefang Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $11.18.Reduced: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $79.12 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF still held 112,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)
VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF reduced to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 34.63%. The sale prices were between $40.86 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $55.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF still held 75,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.
