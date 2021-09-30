Logo
VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Buys Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, Grupo De Moda Soma SA, Sells Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, Embraer SA, Azul SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, Grupo De Moda Soma SA, Aeris Industria E Comercio de Equipamentos para Ge, CIA de Ferro Ligas da Bahia - Ferbasa, sells Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, Embraer SA, Azul SA, Metalurgica Gerdau SA, Companhia de Locacao Americas SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF owns 98 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+brazil+small-cap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF
  1. Grupo De Moda Soma SA (SOMA3) - 345,883 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78%
  2. Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11) - 211,337 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
  3. CIA Saneamento Do Parana-SANEPAR (SAPR11) - 259,500 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  4. Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3) - 139,850 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  5. BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3) - 592,250 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
New Purchase: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 138,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aeris Industria E Comercio de Equipamentos para Ge (AERI3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Aeris Industria E Comercio de Equipamentos para Ge. The purchase prices were between $7 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 315,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CIA de Ferro Ligas da Bahia - Ferbasa (FESA4)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in CIA de Ferro Ligas da Bahia - Ferbasa. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $59.1, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Infracommerce Caxaas SA (IFCM3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Infracommerce Caxaas SA. The purchase prices were between $15.71 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 98,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MPM Corporeos SA (ESPA3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in MPM Corporeos SA. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AES Brasil Energia SA (AESB3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in AES Brasil Energia SA. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 126,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA by 823.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.17 and $27.36, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 175,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Grupo De Moda Soma SA (SOMA3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Grupo De Moda Soma SA by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 345,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 94.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $47.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Alupar Investimento SA by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 211,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dimed SA Distribuidora de Medicamentos (PNVL3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Dimed SA Distribuidora de Medicamentos by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $17.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Movida Participacoes SA (MOVI3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Movida Participacoes SA by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Embraer SA (ERJ)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $15.54.

Sold Out: Azul SA (AZUL)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $21.97.

Sold Out: Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Metalurgica Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

Sold Out: Companhia de Locacao Americas SA (LCAM3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Companhia de Locacao Americas SA. The sale prices were between $24 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $26.53.

Sold Out: (HGTX3)

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.87 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF keeps buying
