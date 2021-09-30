VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Buys Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, Grupo De Moda Soma SA, Sells Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, Embraer SA, Azul SA

New Purchases: CBD, AERI3, FESA4, IFCM3, ESPA3, AESB3, ARML3, MODL11, AGRO3, CLSA3, RECV3, JALL3, TASA4, MATD3, TTEN3, BRIT3, PTBL3, WIZS3, BRBI11, FIQE3, TRAD3,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, Grupo De Moda Soma SA, Aeris Industria E Comercio de Equipamentos para Ge, CIA de Ferro Ligas da Bahia - Ferbasa, sells Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, Embraer SA, Azul SA, Metalurgica Gerdau SA, Companhia de Locacao Americas SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF owns 98 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grupo De Moda Soma SA (SOMA3) - 345,883 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78% Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11) - 211,337 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74% CIA Saneamento Do Parana-SANEPAR (SAPR11) - 259,500 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3) - 139,850 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3) - 592,250 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 138,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Aeris Industria E Comercio de Equipamentos para Ge. The purchase prices were between $7 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 315,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in CIA de Ferro Ligas da Bahia - Ferbasa. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $59.1, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Infracommerce Caxaas SA. The purchase prices were between $15.71 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 98,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in MPM Corporeos SA. The purchase prices were between $14.99 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in AES Brasil Energia SA. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 126,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA by 823.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.17 and $27.36, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 175,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Grupo De Moda Soma SA by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 345,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc by 94.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $47.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Alupar Investimento SA by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 211,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Dimed SA Distribuidora de Medicamentos by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $17.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Movida Participacoes SA by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $15.54.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $21.97.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Metalurgica Gerdau SA. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Companhia de Locacao Americas SA. The sale prices were between $24 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $26.53.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.87 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.61.