VanEck Egypt Index ETF Buys Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Centamin PLC, Egyptian Real Estate Group, Sells CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments

- New Purchases: AREH,
- Added Positions: FWRY, CEY, EAST, ORWE.CA, HRHO, AMOC, PHDC.CA, MNHD.CA, JUFO, HELI.CA, EMFD.CA, IBNP.CA, TALM.CA, SKPC.CA, CIRA.CA, SWDY,
- Reduced Positions: CMGGF, EKHO, TMGH, OCDI, CLHO.CA, EFGZF, ESRS, ETEL.CA, ASPI.CA,
- Sold Out: CICH,
For the details of VanEck Egypt Index ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+egypt+index+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Egypt Index ETF
- Eastern Co SAE (EAST) - 2,398,292 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
- Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE (CMGGF) - 614,142 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%
- Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO) - 1,263,815 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.99%
- Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen (FWRY) - 1,465,228 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.06%
- Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMGH) - 2,615,073 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%
VanEck Egypt Index ETF initiated holding in Egyptian Real Estate Group. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.917000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 521,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen (FWRY)
VanEck Egypt Index ETF added to a holding in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,465,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Centamin PLC (CEY)
VanEck Egypt Index ETF added to a holding in Centamin PLC by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.821400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 782,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments (CICH)
VanEck Egypt Index ETF sold out a holding in CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $3.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Egypt Index ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck Egypt Index ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Egypt Index ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Egypt Index ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Egypt Index ETF keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment