VanEck Egypt Index ETF Buys Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Centamin PLC, Egyptian Real Estate Group, Sells CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen, Centamin PLC, Egyptian Real Estate Group, sells CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Egypt Index ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Egypt Index ETF owns 26 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Egypt Index ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+egypt+index+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Eastern Co SAE (EAST) - 2,398,292 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE (CMGGF) - 614,142 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47% Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKHO) - 1,263,815 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.99% Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen (FWRY) - 1,465,228 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.06% Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMGH) - 2,615,073 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%

VanEck Egypt Index ETF initiated holding in Egyptian Real Estate Group. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.917000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 521,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Egypt Index ETF added to a holding in Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Paymen by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,465,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Egypt Index ETF added to a holding in Centamin PLC by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.821400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 782,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Egypt Index ETF sold out a holding in CI Capital Holding For Financial Investments. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $3.92.