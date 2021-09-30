VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Buys PT Bank Jago Tbk, PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk, PT Summarecon Agung Tbk, Sells Golden Agri-Resources

- New Purchases: ARTO, EMTK, SMRA, ISAT, SCMA, BFIN,
- Added Positions: BBRI, TPIA, TLK, FREN,
- Reduced Positions: CPIN, MDKA, UNTR, BBNI, BMRI, TOWR, UNVR, KLBF, SMGR, INDF, E5H, C07, NIC, GGRM, ADRO, INKP, BBCA, ANTM, INTP, ICBP, BRPT, MIKA, ASII, TBIG, PGAS, 00142, EXCL, TKIM, INCO, TCPI, BSDE, ACES, CTRA, JPFA, PTBA, JSMR, BRIS, PWON, LPKR,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF
- PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) - 5,895,500 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI) - 10,178,533 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
- PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK) - 99,694 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI) - 4,935,602 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- PT Astra International Tbk (ASII) - 5,423,700 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT Bank Jago Tbk. The purchase prices were between $13225 and $18375, with an estimated average price of $15557.9. The stock is now traded at around $15350.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 1,440,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (EMTK)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk. The purchase prices were between $1740 and $2800, with an estimated average price of $2278.65. The stock is now traded at around $2200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 5,508,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT Summarecon Agung Tbk. The purchase prices were between $740 and $890, with an estimated average price of $804.92. The stock is now traded at around $895.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,715,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT Indosat Tbk (ISAT)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT Indosat Tbk. The purchase prices were between $5700 and $7125, with an estimated average price of $6338.49. The stock is now traded at around $6275.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 428,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT Surya Citra Media Tbk (SCMA)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT Surya Citra Media Tbk. The purchase prices were between $349 and $460, with an estimated average price of $409.56. The stock is now traded at around $342.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,929,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk (BFIN)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF initiated holding in PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk. The purchase prices were between $805 and $1185, with an estimated average price of $993.57. The stock is now traded at around $1005.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,515,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA)
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF added to a holding in PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $6850 and $10000, with an estimated average price of $8510.71. The stock is now traded at around $7400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,118,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF.
