VanEck Vietnam ETF Buys Thaiholdings JSC, C.P. Pokphand Co, Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, Sells Taiwan Paiho, Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Vincom Retail JSC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thaiholdings JSC, C.P. Pokphand Co, Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, KIDO Group Corp, Vndirect Securities Corp, sells Taiwan Paiho, Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Vincom Retail JSC, SSI Securities Corp, Mcnex Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Vietnam ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Vietnam ETF owns 47 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vingroup JSC (VIC) - 10,956,749 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.17% Vinhomes JSC (VHM) - 12,144,867 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72% Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (VNM) - 10,328,141 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Ma San Group Corp (MSN) - 6,398,630 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% Hoa Phat Group JSC (HPG) - 14,737,152 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in Thaiholdings JSC. The purchase prices were between $202100 and $228000, with an estimated average price of $213588. The stock is now traded at around $253500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 2,601,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 80,270,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $140000 and $169200, with an estimated average price of $155485. The stock is now traded at around $152800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,018,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in KIDO Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $58200 and $62400, with an estimated average price of $60507.6. The stock is now traded at around $56100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,070,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in Vndirect Securities Corp. The purchase prices were between $30200 and $54300, with an estimated average price of $35678.8. The stock is now traded at around $80700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,975,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF initiated holding in Development Investment Construction JSC. The purchase prices were between $22000 and $35650, with an estimated average price of $29458.3. The stock is now traded at around $77900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,238,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Vietnam ETF added to a holding in Gelex Group JSC by 114.65%. The purchase prices were between $19174.3 and $23761.5, with an estimated average price of $21332.4. The stock is now traded at around $41550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,002,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.