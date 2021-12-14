Atento announces appointment of Pablo Sánchez as ESG Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atento announces appointment of Pablo Sánchez as ESG Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

- In his expanded role at Atento, Mr. Sánchez will lead the development and execution of the Company´s ESG strategy and plan, focused on further improving diversity, equity and inclusion as well as other sustainability attributes across all business areas globally

PR Newswire

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the five largest providers worldwide and the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America, announced today the official appointment of Pablo Sánchez as ESG Director.

Atento_Fondo_blanco_RGB_Logo.jpg

Atento has been executing an evolving Corporate Responsibility strategy at a global level since 2007. ESG has been an integral part of Atento's DNA, with a focus on generating meaningful impact in each of the countries where the Company operates. To reinforce and advance Atento's current ESG strategy, plan and initiatives, Mr. Sánchez's responsibilities were recently expanded beyond his role as Director of Marketing with his new appointment.

In his added role, Mr. Sánchez is responsible for leading the execution and development of Atento's global ESG strategy and plan, which is aimed at improving sustainability across all business activities. Specific areas where the ESG strategy seeks to maintain or increase the Company's positive impact are employee care, the environment, and cybersecurity / data protection, with the latter encompassing suppliers and vendors as well as clients.

In addition to leading marketing and communications at Atento for more than two years, Mr. Sánchez has a long history of working at technology and service companies such as MyTaxi, Huawei, Microsoft and Vodafone. During his tenure at these companies, Mr. Sánchez held strategic positions, including as General Director, Innovation and Business Development Director, and Marketing Director. He holds an MBA from the IE Business School in Madrid and has completed a senior management program in Digital Business at The Valley Digital Business School.

Commenting on his new role at Atento, Mr. Sánchez said, "I'm proud that Atento has entrusted me to lead one of the Company's strategic pillars. We always want our ESG program to have significant positive impacts in all operating areas of the company globally. Although diversity, equity and inclusion have long been strengths of Atento, we are also focused on the environment to improve our world, and I look forward to leading the company to carbon neutrality by 2030."

Carlos López-Abadía, Atento´s Chief Executive Officer, added, "A robust ESG strategy and plan are proven to help companies determine their financial future in terms of risk and return. ESG programs have helped companies, including ours, mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, accelerate operational recoveries, foster greater innovation, and reduce the risks of future crises. In this regard, Pablo will play a key role in advancing Atento's ESG performance. His appointment as ESG Director reinforces Atento's commitment to the environment and all stakeholders, including employees, customers, shareholders, suppliers, as well as the many communities across the world where we endeavor to have a positive impact every day. "

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media inquiries

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY07731&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atento-announces-appointment-of-pablo-sanchez-as-esg-director-301444887.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07731&Transmission_Id=202112142233PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07731&DateId=20211214
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment