VanEck Semiconductor ETF Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells , Microchip Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells , Microchip Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Teradyne Inc, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Semiconductor ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Semiconductor ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 8,218,208 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.80% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 3,203,057 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 536,539 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,647,690 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Intel Corp (INTC) - 5,807,059 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.85%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $345.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 473,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 8,218,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,874,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 25.22%. The sale prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. VanEck Semiconductor ETF still held 1,609,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 20.01%. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. VanEck Semiconductor ETF still held 554,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.