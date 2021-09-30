VanEck Semiconductor ETF Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells , Microchip Technology Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: SNPS,
- Added Positions: TSM, NVDA, MU, ASML, INTC, ADI, LRCX, TXN, AMAT, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, MCHP, KLAC, NXPI, XLNX, SWKS, CDNS, TER, QRVO, ON, STM, AVGO, MRVL, OLED,
- Sold Out: MXIM,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 8,218,208 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.80%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 3,203,057 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 536,539 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,647,690 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 5,807,059 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.85%
VanEck Semiconductor ETF initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $345.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 473,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
VanEck Semiconductor ETF added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 8,218,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
VanEck Semiconductor ETF added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,874,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
VanEck Semiconductor ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Reduced: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
VanEck Semiconductor ETF reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 25.22%. The sale prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. VanEck Semiconductor ETF still held 1,609,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
VanEck Semiconductor ETF reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 20.01%. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. VanEck Semiconductor ETF still held 554,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.
