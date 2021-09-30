Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Buys Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+pharmaceutical+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
  1. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 291,206 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.19%
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 220,530 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.37%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 150,590 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.58%
  4. Sanofi SA (SNY) - 331,587 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.45%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 165,036 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%
Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 331,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 291,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 150,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Novartis AG by 50.47%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 189,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 220,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,027,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. Also check out:

