VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Buys Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc

- Added Positions: SNY, AZN, ABBV, NVS, MRK, VTRS, BMY, JNJ, TAK, TEVA, GSK, ELAN, ABC, OGN, MCK, LLY, PFE, BHC, JAZZ, NVO, ZTS, PRGO, CTLT, AMRN, PDCO,
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 291,206 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.19%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 220,530 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.37%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 150,590 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.58%
- Sanofi SA (SNY) - 331,587 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.45%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 165,036 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 331,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 291,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 150,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Novartis AG by 50.47%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 189,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 220,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 51.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,027,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.
