VanEck Oil Services ETF Buys TechnipFMC PLC, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, DMC Global Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TechnipFMC PLC, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, DMC Global Inc, Select Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Oil Services ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 18,182,162 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Halliburton Co (HAL) - 15,048,859 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 8,522,275 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 17,339,538 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.62% Tenaris SA (TS) - 6,186,019 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%

VanEck Oil Services ETF added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,339,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,771,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF added to a holding in DMC Global Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $43.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 762,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,259,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.