VanEck Biotech ETF Buys Icon PLC, Bio-Techne Corp, Natera Inc, Sells , Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Quidel Corp

- New Purchases: ICLR, TECH, NTRA, NTLA,
- Added Positions: MRNA, BIIB, VRTX, AMGN, ILMN, GILD, IQV,
- Reduced Positions: ALNY, BNTX, CRL, TXG, BGNE, NVAX, REGN, GH, QGEN, CRSP, INCY, BMRN, EXAS, SGEN,
- Sold Out: ALXN, NBIX, QDEL, IONS,
These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Biotech ETF
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 175,770 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 228,255 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 468,984 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 165,604 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 121,003 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $274.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 109,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $462.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 48,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 117,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $115.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 66,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 175,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 98,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 165,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.54 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $37.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Biotech ETF.
1. VanEck Biotech ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Biotech ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Biotech ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Biotech ETF keeps buying
