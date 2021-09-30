VanEck Biotech ETF Buys Icon PLC, Bio-Techne Corp, Natera Inc, Sells , Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Quidel Corp

New Purchases: ICLR, TECH, NTRA, NTLA,

ICLR, TECH, NTRA, NTLA, Added Positions: MRNA, BIIB, VRTX, AMGN, ILMN, GILD, IQV,

MRNA, BIIB, VRTX, AMGN, ILMN, GILD, IQV, Reduced Positions: ALNY, BNTX, CRL, TXG, BGNE, NVAX, REGN, GH, QGEN, CRSP, INCY, BMRN, EXAS, SGEN,

ALNY, BNTX, CRL, TXG, BGNE, NVAX, REGN, GH, QGEN, CRSP, INCY, BMRN, EXAS, SGEN, Sold Out: ALXN, NBIX, QDEL, IONS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Bio-Techne Corp, Natera Inc, Moderna Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells , Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Quidel Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Biotech ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Biotech ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Biotech ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+biotech+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 175,770 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.50% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 228,255 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 468,984 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 165,604 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 121,003 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%

VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $274.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 109,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $462.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 48,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 117,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $115.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 66,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 175,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 98,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 165,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54.

VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.

VanEck Biotech ETF sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.54 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $37.74.