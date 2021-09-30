Logo
VanEck Rare Earth Buys Liontown Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Tronox Holdings PLC, Sells , China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co, AXT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Rare Earth (Current Portfolio) buys Liontown Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Tronox Holdings PLC, MP Materials Corp, Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, sells , China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co, AXT Inc, Toho Titanium Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Rare Earth. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Rare Earth owns 20 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Rare Earth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+rare+earth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Rare Earth
  1. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 4,482,036 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%
  2. China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co Ltd (600111) - 9,385,810 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.78%
  3. Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (01772) - 3,488,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
  4. Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 2,277,570 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.05%
  5. Shenghe Resources Holding Co Ltd (600392) - 18,004,105 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
New Purchase: Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR)

VanEck Rare Earth initiated holding in Liontown Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.74 and $1.57, with an estimated average price of $1. The stock is now traded at around $1.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 54,144,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM)

VanEck Rare Earth initiated holding in Australian Strategic Materials Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 4,320,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,277,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,397,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (AMG)

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Advanced Metallurgical Group NV by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,310,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Standard Lithium Corp (SLI)

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Standard Lithium Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,306,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (GXY)

VanEck Rare Earth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.69 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Sold Out: AXT Inc (AXTI)

VanEck Rare Earth sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Rare Earth. Also check out:

1. VanEck Rare Earth's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Rare Earth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Rare Earth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Rare Earth keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider