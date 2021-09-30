VanEck Rare Earth Buys Liontown Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Tronox Holdings PLC, Sells , China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co, AXT Inc

New Purchases: LTR, ASM,

LTR, ASM, Added Positions: TROX, MP, AMG, SLI, 603799, 01772, ILU, LTHM, LAC,

TROX, MP, AMG, SLI, 603799, 01772, ILU, LTHM, LAC, Reduced Positions: 600111, 5727, 600549, PLS, LYC, ERA, 600392, 601958,

600111, 5727, 600549, PLS, LYC, ERA, 600392, 601958, Sold Out: GXY, AXTI,

Investment company VanEck Rare Earth Current Portfolio ) buys Liontown Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Tronox Holdings PLC, MP Materials Corp, Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, sells , China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co, AXT Inc, Toho Titanium Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Rare Earth. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Rare Earth owns 20 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd (603799) - 4,482,036 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50% China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co Ltd (600111) - 9,385,810 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.78% Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (01772) - 3,488,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 2,277,570 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.05% Shenghe Resources Holding Co Ltd (600392) - 18,004,105 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%

VanEck Rare Earth initiated holding in Liontown Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.74 and $1.57, with an estimated average price of $1. The stock is now traded at around $1.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 54,144,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth initiated holding in Australian Strategic Materials Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 4,320,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,277,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,397,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Advanced Metallurgical Group NV by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,310,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth added to a holding in Standard Lithium Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,306,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Rare Earth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.69 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

VanEck Rare Earth sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34.