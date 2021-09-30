Vip Value Strategies Portfolio Buys Crane Co, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Sells Mattel Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Americold Realty Trust

- New Purchases: ATGE, CW, DLTR, RCII, BG,
- Added Positions: CR, NCR, BERY, ARNC, ADNT, LBRT, PRMW, MDU, NRG, ALSN, ELS, CSTM, UIS, AXTA, HES, JAZZ, GPS,
- Reduced Positions: COLD, BMY, OLN, VST, TROX, UNVR, EXP, CI, TFII, CNQ, CUBE, TMHC, CZR, AES, CNC, EIX, LH, AMP, BJ, LNG, SSNC, BLDR, AIZ, ACGL, MHK, PCG, SLM, NLSN, TRV, AMT, EBAY, DAR, AFG, LKQ, LAZ, CNP, SYF, IPG, BECN, EQIX, DXC, JELD, LPLA, MAN, SBNY, FCNCA, VOYA, WSC, MO, BCO, XPO, CCK, ASGN, EWBC, KEX, FLR, FDX, REYN, AER, BK, NXST, R, LBTYK, KBR, FLEX, RGA, OMF,
- Sold Out: MAT, COF, FFH,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 194,900 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- CubeSmart (CUBE) - 312,200 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 407,700 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 72,600 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
- Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 771,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 159,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $112.11 and $128.06, with an estimated average price of $119.54. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 40,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 49,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crane Co (CR)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Crane Co by 1044.51%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in NCR Corp by 362.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.53 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 157,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.14 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $64.63. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 114,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 80.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 194,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Adient PLC by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $45.16, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 536,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $20.74.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.Sold Out: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.Reduced: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 39.52%. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 197,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 35.02%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 78,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Olin Corp (OLN)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Olin Corp by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 191,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vistra Corp (VST)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 40.58%. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 200,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 272,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 282,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
