Vip Value Strategies Portfolio Buys Crane Co, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Sells Mattel Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Americold Realty Trust

Investment company Vip Value Strategies Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Crane Co, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, NCR Corp, sells Mattel Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vip Value Strategies Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Vip Value Strategies Portfolio owns 93 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+value+strategies+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO
  1. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 194,900 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  2. CubeSmart (CUBE) - 312,200 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
  3. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 407,700 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 72,600 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
  5. Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 771,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 159,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $112.11 and $128.06, with an estimated average price of $119.54. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 40,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 49,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 77,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crane Co (CR)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Crane Co by 1044.51%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in NCR Corp by 362.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.53 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 157,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.14 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $64.63. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 114,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 80.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 194,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Adient PLC by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $45.16, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 536,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $20.74.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Sold Out: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.

Reduced: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 39.52%. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 197,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 35.02%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 78,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Olin Corp (OLN)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Olin Corp by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 191,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vistra Corp (VST)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 40.58%. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 200,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 272,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Vip Value Strategies Portfolio reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Vip Value Strategies Portfolio still held 282,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO.

1. VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP VALUE STRATEGIES PORTFOLIO keeps buying
