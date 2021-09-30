Logo
Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Paychex Inc, Sells , KLA Corp, Twilio Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Paychex Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells , KLA Corp, Twilio Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund owns 90 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRIBUTARY GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+growth+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRIBUTARY GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND
  1. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 6,300 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 5,600 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 47,800 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 12,800 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 6,600 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 249.56%. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 137.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 194.09%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95. The stock is now traded at around $278.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $64.08.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.



