Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Paychex Inc, Sells , KLA Corp, Twilio Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Paychex Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells , KLA Corp, Twilio Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund owns 90 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 6,300 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 5,600 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 47,800 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 12,800 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 6,600 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 249.56%. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 137.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 194.09%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95. The stock is now traded at around $278.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $64.08.

Tributary Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.