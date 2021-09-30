Tributary Balanced Fund Buys Qualcomm Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, RCII,
- Added Positions: PAYC, NEE, SWX, ABT, ATO, FLT, SUI, WMT, FR, RCL, FAF, IAA, MA,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, NKE, JPM, MTZ, EW, COST, LIN, BERY, SLB, FANG, KEY, SSB, MS, USB, CSX, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, FB, RTX, NVDA, LLY, WM, TKR, NTRS, ZTS, CDW, ATVI, TMO, LW, VZ, AME, MCHP, HZNP, ORLY, PSX, AMN, BIIB, CMCSA, ITGR, FMC, EOG, HUM, WFC, HD, EQH, XOM, GNTX, CCMP,
- Sold Out: ULTA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,285 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,675 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 922 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 668 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 4,175 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
Tributary Balanced Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Tributary Balanced Fund initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $405.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8. The stock is now traded at around $216.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Tributary Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.
