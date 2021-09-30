Tributary Balanced Fund Buys Qualcomm Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Nike Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, RCII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Paycom Software Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Nike Inc, MasTec Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Balanced Fund owns 78 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,285 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,675 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 922 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 668 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 4,175 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%

Tributary Balanced Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $405.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8. The stock is now traded at around $216.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.