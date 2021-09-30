Logo
Tributary Small Company Fund Buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tributary Small Company Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, CNX Resources Corp, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Small Company Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Small Company Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRIBUTARY SMALL COMPANY FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRIBUTARY SMALL COMPANY FUND
  1. Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 258,936 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  2. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 269,674 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  3. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 117,876 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  4. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 44,254 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  5. Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 234,206 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
New Purchase: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Tributary Small Company Fund initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 214,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Tributary Small Company Fund initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 646,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Tributary Small Company Fund initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $99.66, with an estimated average price of $93.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 81,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Tributary Small Company Fund initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 219,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,259,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.14 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $95.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 181,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 126,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EnerSys (ENS)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in EnerSys by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $99.3, with an estimated average price of $88.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 129,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 261,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Tributary Small Company Fund added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 112,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Tributary Small Company Fund sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Tributary Small Company Fund sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $16.51.



