Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Royce Capital Fund Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Fossil Group Inc, Sells , , County Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce Capital Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Fossil Group Inc, Imax Corp, Trident Acquisitions Corp, sells , , County Bancorp Inc, , Aspen Aerogels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Capital Fund. As of 2021Q3, Royce Capital Fund owns 126 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royce Capital Fund - Micro-Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+capital+fund+-+micro-cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royce Capital Fund - Micro-Cap Portfolio
  1. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 47,217 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.96%
  2. Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) - 157,900 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
  3. Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) - 152,400 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
  4. Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 32,700 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86%
  5. Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI) - 312,200 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Fossil Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Trident Acquisitions Corp (TDAC)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Imax Corp by 175.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 124.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 177,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Astronics Corp (ATRO)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc by 90.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Inotiv Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX)

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc by 173.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (GPX)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.68 and $20.74, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Sold Out: (QADA)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $86.6 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Sold Out: County Bancorp Inc (ICBK)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.05.

Sold Out: (SCR)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.5 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.69.

Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $39.19.



