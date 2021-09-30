Royce Capital Fund Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Fossil Group Inc, Sells , , County Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: THRY, BNED, FOSL, TDAC, CMTL, BBCP,

THRY, BNED, FOSL, TDAC, CMTL, BBCP, Added Positions: IMAX, CHS, ATRO, GTYH, NOTV, EGLX, LXFR, VSEC, SMED, CSSE, AXTI, MSGM, FORR, NR, GNSS, MOD, QNST, VRA, LIND, LUNA,

IMAX, CHS, ATRO, GTYH, NOTV, EGLX, LXFR, VSEC, SMED, CSSE, AXTI, MSGM, FORR, NR, GNSS, MOD, QNST, VRA, LIND, LUNA, Reduced Positions: ASPN, SCVL, HBIO, AEHR, AMRC, CRAI, TRNS, ACU, CAMT, RILY, SHYF, CUTR, CKN, NVEE, DVAX, CF, NEO, SNEX, UCTT, CIR, AGYS, FARO, ONEW, MSON, CNTY, CYBE, APYX, HTBI, NVMI, CASS, VPG, PLAB, BCML, CTRN, DGII, PDFS, COHU, MDI, PAR, ACLS, MCFT, ABTX, MGTX, ATRC, USAP, SRDX, TSC, QTRX, ROAD,

ASPN, SCVL, HBIO, AEHR, AMRC, CRAI, TRNS, ACU, CAMT, RILY, SHYF, CUTR, CKN, NVEE, DVAX, CF, NEO, SNEX, UCTT, CIR, AGYS, FARO, ONEW, MSON, CNTY, CYBE, APYX, HTBI, NVMI, CASS, VPG, PLAB, BCML, CTRN, DGII, PDFS, COHU, MDI, PAR, ACLS, MCFT, ABTX, MGTX, ATRC, USAP, SRDX, TSC, QTRX, ROAD, Sold Out: GPX, QADA, ICBK, SCR, SIC, AXSM,

Investment company Royce Capital Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Fossil Group Inc, Imax Corp, Trident Acquisitions Corp, sells , , County Bancorp Inc, , Aspen Aerogels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Capital Fund. As of 2021Q3, Royce Capital Fund owns 126 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 47,217 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.96% Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) - 157,900 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) - 152,400 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 32,700 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86% Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI) - 312,200 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Fossil Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Imax Corp by 175.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 124.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 177,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Astronics Corp by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc by 90.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Inotiv Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund added to a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc by 173.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.68 and $20.74, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $86.6 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.05.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.5 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.69.

Royce Capital Fund sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $39.19.