Molecular Partners to Host Oncology Day (Virtual)

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that Senior Management and invited guests will host a virtual Oncology R&D Day.

Updates from today’s talk will include:

  • Overview of clinical strategy and corporate outlook 2022 and beyond
    • Patrick Amstutz, PhD, CEO of Molecular Partners
  • Update and status of Abicipar- investigational anti-VEGF for the treatment of nAMD and DME
    • Michael Stumpp, PhD, COO of Molecular Partners
  • DARPin applications and technological advancements
    • Daniel Steiner, PhD, SVP Research
  • Multispecific immune cell engagers, Targeting CD40 and 4-1bb in combination with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)
    • Nicolas Leupin, MD, PhD, CMO of Molecular Partners
  • AML: Emerging treatment landscape and the targeting of leukemic stem cells
    • Professors Adrian Ochsenbein, MD, and Carsten Riether, PhD – Inselspital, Bern University Hospital
  • MP0533, a trispecific t-cell engager for the treatment of AML
    • Anne Goubier, DVM, PhD, VP Biology at Molecular Partners

“We are happy to share and celebrate the great advancements our team has achieved in the last year, and even more so in the last few weeks, which have been especially busy,” said Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners. “Even as COVID-19 continues to occupy our lives, and remains a focus for the company, our team still managed to advance our internal oncology programs and initiate a new DARPin-RLT program in collaboration with Novartis. We will discuss today the progress made, the strategy moving forward, and the upcoming milestones in our oncology pipeline.”

Following the prepared remarks both management and guest speakers will be available for a question-and-answer session. A copy of the presentation and a link to the live webcast of the Oncology Day will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.molecularpartners.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website following the presentation.

Call Details:
Date: December 15, 2021
Time: 8:30 am ET (2:30 pm CET)
Registration: Register here
Dial-in: Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number:(833) 488-0261
Participant International Dial-In Number:(909) 222-1963

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

ti?nf=ODQxMjA0MiM0NjE0NTAzIzIyMDQ5OTU=
Molecular-Partners.png
For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
[email protected]
Tel: +1 781 420 2361
Shai Biran, Ph.D.
[email protected]
Tel: +1 978 254 6286
Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
[email protected]
Tel: +41 79 407 9952
