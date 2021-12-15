Logo
Satellos Bioscience to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 16th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company aimed at developing therapeutics that change the way degenerative muscle diseases are treated, today announced that Frank Gleeson, Founder and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 16th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: Thursday, December 16th
TIME: 3:30pm
LINK: https://bit.ly/3cIf2X6

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Satellos

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing lifechanging medicines that have the potential to correct a previously unrecognized root cause of degenerative muscle disorders which our scientists have identified. Satellos was established in 2018 to translate the ground-breaking discoveries of its scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy where we have shown that the body's muscle stem cells don't produce enough muscle cell progenitors to keep up with the continuous damage caused by the disorder. Our drug development work offers hope for people living with Duchenne that a drug may have the potential to reset the body's innate ability to repair and grow muscle. To expand our programs, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenXTM, to identify other muscle disorders where deficits in muscle stem cell regeneration can be addressed with drug treatment. For more information about Satellos' regenerative therapeutic discovery platform, development collaborations and licensing, or collaborations with Amp B Tech, please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director – Business Development at [email protected] or visit Satellos.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is part of the OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY07938&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellos-bioscience-to-webcast-live-at-life-sciences-investor-forum-december-16th-301444949.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07938&Transmission_Id=202112150044PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07938&DateId=20211215
