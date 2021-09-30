Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc Buys Stifel Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, General Motors Co, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc, Safehold Inc

New Purchases: SF, VLY,

SF, VLY, Added Positions: BA, GM,

BA, GM, Reduced Positions: USB, D,

USB, D, Sold Out: SAFE,

Investment company Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Stifel Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, General Motors Co, sells U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc, Safehold Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boeing Co (BA) - 1,797 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,300 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Southern Co (SO) - 6,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,600 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 6,600 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.25 and $70.78, with an estimated average price of $66.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $71.89 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $84.73.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 96.08%. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc still held 175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 98.22%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.93%. Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.