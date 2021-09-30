Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc Buys Stifel Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, General Motors Co, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc, Safehold Inc

For the details of Wilshire Income Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilshire+income+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wilshire Income Opportunities Fund
- Boeing Co (BA) - 1,797 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,300 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Co (SO) - 6,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,600 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 6,600 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.25 and $70.78, with an estimated average price of $66.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Safehold Inc (SAFE)
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $71.89 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $84.73.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 96.08%. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc still held 175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 98.22%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.93%. Wilshire Mutual Funds Inc still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
