Templeton Global Investment Trust Buys L & F Co, Soulbrain Co, Affle India, Sells LX Semicon Co, momo.com Inc, Stock Spirits Group PLC

Investment company Templeton Global Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys L & F Co, Soulbrain Co, Affle India, TravelSky Technology, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, sells LX Semicon Co, momo.com Inc, Stock Spirits Group PLC, Xinyi Solar Holdings, FPT Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Templeton Global Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Templeton Global Investment Trust owns 87 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BAJAJHLDNG) - 319,468 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Merida Industry Co Ltd (9914) - 1,470,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Hoa Phat Group JSC (HPG) - 6,179,552 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Novatek Microelectronics Corp (3034) - 921,800 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICT) - 3,149,320 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio.

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in L & F Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $89200 and $193000, with an estimated average price of $122589. The stock is now traded at around $199700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in Affle India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $767.23 and $1068.89, with an estimated average price of $900.01. The stock is now traded at around $1100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 320,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43250 and $52200, with an estimated average price of $47636.9. The stock is now traded at around $41100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 71,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Soulbrain Co Ltd by 326.47%. The purchase prices were between $271900 and $367700, with an estimated average price of $310457. The stock is now traded at around $279700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd by 406.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,305,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 457,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Mobile World Investment Corp by 531.94%. The purchase prices were between $100733 and $132000, with an estimated average price of $113967. The stock is now traded at around $135400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 568,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $79.38, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 177,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Synnex Technology International Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.5 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,396,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in Stock Spirits Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.4 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.27.

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $51.68.

Templeton Global Investment Trust reduced to a holding in LX Semicon Co Ltd by 45.17%. The sale prices were between $101200 and $126700, with an estimated average price of $117080. The stock is now traded at around $151600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Templeton Global Investment Trust still held 114,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.