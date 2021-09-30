Logo
Templeton Global Investment Trust Buys L & F Co, Soulbrain Co, Affle India, Sells LX Semicon Co, momo.com Inc, Stock Spirits Group PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Templeton Global Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys L & F Co, Soulbrain Co, Affle India, TravelSky Technology, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, sells LX Semicon Co, momo.com Inc, Stock Spirits Group PLC, Xinyi Solar Holdings, FPT Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Templeton Global Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Templeton Global Investment Trust owns 87 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/templeton+emerging+markets+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund
  1. Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BAJAJHLDNG) - 319,468 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  2. Merida Industry Co Ltd (9914) - 1,470,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. Hoa Phat Group JSC (HPG) - 6,179,552 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
  4. Novatek Microelectronics Corp (3034) - 921,800 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICT) - 3,149,320 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: L & F Co Ltd (066970)

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in L & F Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $89200 and $193000, with an estimated average price of $122589. The stock is now traded at around $199700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Affle India Ltd (AFFLE)

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in Affle India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $767.23 and $1068.89, with an estimated average price of $900.01. The stock is now traded at around $1100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 320,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd (161390)

Templeton Global Investment Trust initiated holding in Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43250 and $52200, with an estimated average price of $47636.9. The stock is now traded at around $41100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 71,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Soulbrain Co Ltd (357780)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Soulbrain Co Ltd by 326.47%. The purchase prices were between $271900 and $367700, with an estimated average price of $310457. The stock is now traded at around $279700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TravelSky Technology Ltd (00696)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd by 406.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,305,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 457,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Mobile World Investment Corp by 531.94%. The purchase prices were between $100733 and $132000, with an estimated average price of $113967. The stock is now traded at around $135400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 568,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.92 and $79.38, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 177,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synnex Technology International Corp (2347)

Templeton Global Investment Trust added to a holding in Synnex Technology International Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.5 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,396,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in Stock Spirits Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.4 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.27.

Sold Out: COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd (01199)

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc (RRHI)

Templeton Global Investment Trust sold out a holding in Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $51.68.

Reduced: LX Semicon Co Ltd (108320)

Templeton Global Investment Trust reduced to a holding in LX Semicon Co Ltd by 45.17%. The sale prices were between $101200 and $126700, with an estimated average price of $117080. The stock is now traded at around $151600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. Templeton Global Investment Trust still held 114,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
