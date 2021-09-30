Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc Buys STMicroelectronics NV, Dassault Systemes SE, MediaTek Inc, Sells STMicroelectronics NV, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Lufax Holding

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys STMicroelectronics NV, Dassault Systemes SE, MediaTek Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Autoliv Inc, sells STMicroelectronics NV, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Lufax Holding, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Credicorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 16,325 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% Erste Group Bank AG. (EBS) - 579,230 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK) - 994,148 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 345,100 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 249,970 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 455,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 368,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in MediaTek Inc. The purchase prices were between $873 and $961, with an estimated average price of $922.08. The stock is now traded at around $1070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $44 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $47.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 225,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $100.88, with an estimated average price of $92.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 127,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204 and $280.6, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $274.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Danone SA by 79.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.17 and $65, with an estimated average price of $60.82. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 216,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Nestle SA by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Neste Corp by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 284,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Huhtamaki Oyj by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $45.62, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 374,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The sale prices were between $44 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.3 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $109.17.

Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $39.18 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $41.11.