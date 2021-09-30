Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc Buys STMicroelectronics NV, Dassault Systemes SE, MediaTek Inc, Sells STMicroelectronics NV, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Lufax Holding

- New Purchases: 0INB, DSY, 2454, SK3, ALV, 01211,
- Added Positions: BN, NESN, NESTE, HUH1V, ABC, GXI, EBS, HDFCBANK, ALC, NXPI, SHB A, SU, PHIA, HXL, STE, LSEG, DSM, VWS, ADYEN, 02313, IFX, PUM, 6273, ORSTED, 01299, CLNX, FLEX, MELI, 8113, AFL, SHOP, ESSITY B, 6954, PRU, KYGA, ERIC B, SE, ROG, BMRI, NETW,
- Reduced Positions: APOLLOHOSP, WSP, PGHN, CHR, TOM, XYL, APTV, HLMA, 6098,
- Sold Out: STM, SK3, LU, BAP, ULVR,
For the details of AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+sustainable+international+thematic+fund+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC
- Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 16,325 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
- Erste Group Bank AG. (EBS) - 579,230 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK) - 994,148 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 345,100 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 249,970 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 455,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 368,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MediaTek Inc (2454)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in MediaTek Inc. The purchase prices were between $873 and $961, with an estimated average price of $922.08. The stock is now traded at around $1070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SK3)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $44 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $47.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 225,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.17 and $100.88, with an estimated average price of $92.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 127,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (01211)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $204 and $280.6, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $274.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Danone SA (BN)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Danone SA by 79.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.17 and $65, with an estimated average price of $60.82. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 216,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nestle SA (NESN)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Nestle SA by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Neste Corp (NESTE)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Neste Corp by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $51.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 284,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Huhtamaki Oyj (HUH1V)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc added to a holding in Huhtamaki Oyj by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $45.62, with an estimated average price of $43.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 374,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75.Sold Out: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SK3)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC. The sale prices were between $44 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $47.74.Sold Out: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $8.34.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.3 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $109.17.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (ULVR)
Ab Sustainable International Thematic Fund Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $39.18 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $41.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC. Also check out:
1. AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB SUSTAINABLE INTERNATIONAL THEMATIC FUND INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment