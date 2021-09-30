VIP Balanced Portfolio Buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

- New Purchases: MMC, 6501, SIVB, ABNB, CME, MCHP, MDB, WELL, COP, TOU, XM, PEG, PM, SE, TER, AMPL, HUBS, RMNI, OLED, 00700, APG, LSPD, ADNT, AR, UPWK, NET, CF, MNDT, PATH, PRU, INDI, FREY, GLBE, OLLI, SQ, SWMA, SLB, GEL, LBRT, HTA, DG, HNST, OTLY, GEO, CFLT, OTMO, SOVO, BLND,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, TMO, ADBE, AAPL, ICE, CRM, AMZN, BA, LMT, UBER, MSFT, TMUS, LPSN, INTU, WFC, TRV, ITX, NOW, GE, AMT, RELIANCE, ABT, MTB, RMD, ATVI, BK, HAL, AJG, CHDN, ZEN, HES, ABC, GPN, STT, 6723, SGRY, EVBG, STZ, PLUG, TSLA, CZR, USFD, RPRX, LNG, CNQ, YEXT, ARRY, AMD, OPCH, KO, EA, HD, LOW, BKNG, UCB, ROG, HZNP, RUN, CHWY, ZI, DNB, MO, ADSK, TPR, COST, DLTR, EXC, FLEX, MNST, LKQ, LEN, MAR, MCD, NKE, OII, PNC, TJX, WMT, EBAY, AOI, CPG, UCG, CBOE, GPRO, CFG, ROSE, VICI, SHL, CDAY, AVLR, FTCH, MNTV, LYFT, HCAT, FTCI, ARE, HPQ, NSIT, LEG, MHK, JWN, PENN, PVH, CUBE, XLNX, STAN, TPEIR, WDAY, RACE, VVV, SNAP, BKR, SAE, ESTC, THG, AG1, CPNG, ROO, HBR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MA, COF, MU, NXPI, CMCSA, CAT, V, LRCX, AMGN, AVTR, PLAN, NSC, BSX, AXP, MS, ACM, WIX, VIRT, G, VLO, GS, BRK.B, CTSH, MRVL, VRNT, HUM, AMAT, BAC, FMC, EL, FLS, MC, UNP, 4689, FB, 01299, UNH, NFLX, ON, JBL, ST, RI, TWTR, VIAC, IMO, AZN, ALSN, PYPL, BJ, SO, GH, MPC, MCS, VMEO, MAT, DIS, KRC, SRE, CGNT, CGNT, SHLS, STEP, JPM, WBA, ATUS, LW, EIX, DEI, FIS, DAR, OMF, GLW, BURL, ZTS, FISV, PSX, ETR, PAH3, PLD, MMYT,
- Sold Out: C, AIG, QCOM, AMRS, DPZ, WLTW, VOYA, NVRO, ALL, SBAC, CAP, GVA, 2317, BYD, LFST, MMP, LYV, CLX, OSH, CVX, SUBC, FFH, 600519, APA, TAP, BHG, 3529, ALLY, RAMP, YY, SITM, QFIN, SAM, HLF, KOS, FWONK, RRC, BIIB, VRTX, APPS, TTWO, EMR, DHT, KGN, EURN, COIN, COOP,
For the details of VIP Balanced Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+balanced+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIP Balanced Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,083,600 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,467,264 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,360 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 354,598 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,951 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.65%
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hitachi Ltd (6501)
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Hitachi Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5945 and $6933, with an estimated average price of $6382.59. The stock is now traded at around $6287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 213,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $676.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 121.65%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2878.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 43,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $632.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 363.61%. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $614.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 190,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $14.34.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Balanced Portfolio.
1. VIP Balanced Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Balanced Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Balanced Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Balanced Portfolio keeps buying
