VIP Balanced Portfolio Buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Adobe Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Balanced Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Balanced Portfolio owns 345 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Balanced Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+balanced+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,083,600 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,467,264 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,360 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 354,598 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,951 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.65%

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Hitachi Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5945 and $6933, with an estimated average price of $6382.59. The stock is now traded at around $6287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 213,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $676.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 121.65%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2878.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 43,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 46.82%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $632.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 363.61%. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 141.76%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $614.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 190,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $345.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $14.34.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.

VIP Balanced Portfolio sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.