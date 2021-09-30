VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Universal Music Group NV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: V, UMG, SE, VSCO, NXST, CRWD, CYTK, EGLE, SNOW, DEN, AZE, S, S, ERAS, RBLX, ONON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Universal Music Group NV, BlackRock Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Lam Research Corp, CSX Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio owns 174 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+dynamic+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,100 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,205 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 23,500 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 24,400 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,475 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.