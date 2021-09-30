VIP Growth and Income Portfolio Buys Universal Music Group NV, Vertiv Holdings Co, Tourmaline Oil Corp, Sells BHP Group, British American Tobacco PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: UMG, VRT, TOU, GLEN, AAL, 4901, GFL, EPD, SUBC, PCAR,

UMG, VRT, TOU, GLEN, AAL, 4901, GFL, EPD, SUBC, PCAR, Added Positions: CHDN, KDP, GE, WFC, SYY, XOM, PHG, LUN, BA, HES, SO, AYI, FCX, LW, CNQ, MAR, UCB, SPG, FM, AIR, EDEN, SWMA, LRCX, BMY, REL, CAH, CI, SPB, SAP, NDSN, CPA, DCI, DUK, FDX, IMO, ORI, NTDOY, MTB, CVE, HNI, ABT, FLS,

CHDN, KDP, GE, WFC, SYY, XOM, PHG, LUN, BA, HES, SO, AYI, FCX, LW, CNQ, MAR, UCB, SPG, FM, AIR, EDEN, SWMA, LRCX, BMY, REL, CAH, CI, SPB, SAP, NDSN, CPA, DCI, DUK, FDX, IMO, ORI, NTDOY, MTB, CVE, HNI, ABT, FLS, Reduced Positions: PSX, VZ, QCOM, CAT, CMCSA, JPM, UNH, VIV, IPG, JNJ, V, STT, MMM, HCSG, BUD, RDN, VNT, WHR, FIS, ATVI, PG, KOS, ALSN,

PSX, VZ, QCOM, CAT, CMCSA, JPM, UNH, VIV, IPG, JNJ, V, STT, MMM, HCSG, BUD, RDN, VNT, WHR, FIS, ATVI, PG, KOS, ALSN, Sold Out: BHP, BTI, ABC, ABBV, HOG, UDG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Music Group NV, Vertiv Holdings Co, Tourmaline Oil Corp, Churchill Downs Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells BHP Group, British American Tobacco PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, AbbVie Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Growth and Income Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Growth and Income Portfolio owns 181 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Growth and Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+growth+and+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 446,218 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 1,124,931 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,078,979 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,485,100 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,689,712 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 410,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 381,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 202,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 687,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 77,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7831 and $10015, with an estimated average price of $8692.3. The stock is now traded at around $8463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 249,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Lundin Mining Corp by 9297.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.77 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 347,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Southern Co by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $36.61 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $40.41.

VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in UDG Healthcare PLC. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.75.