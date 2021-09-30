VIP Growth and Income Portfolio Buys Universal Music Group NV, Vertiv Holdings Co, Tourmaline Oil Corp, Sells BHP Group, British American Tobacco PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp

- New Purchases: UMG, VRT, TOU, GLEN, AAL, 4901, GFL, EPD, SUBC, PCAR,
- Added Positions: CHDN, KDP, GE, WFC, SYY, XOM, PHG, LUN, BA, HES, SO, AYI, FCX, LW, CNQ, MAR, UCB, SPG, FM, AIR, EDEN, SWMA, LRCX, BMY, REL, CAH, CI, SPB, SAP, NDSN, CPA, DCI, DUK, FDX, IMO, ORI, NTDOY, MTB, CVE, HNI, ABT, FLS,
- Reduced Positions: PSX, VZ, QCOM, CAT, CMCSA, JPM, UNH, VIV, IPG, JNJ, V, STT, MMM, HCSG, BUD, RDN, VNT, WHR, FIS, ATVI, PG, KOS, ALSN,
- Sold Out: BHP, BTI, ABC, ABBV, HOG, UDG,
For the details of VIP Growth and Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+growth+and+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Growth and Income Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 446,218 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,124,931 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,078,979 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,485,100 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,689,712 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 410,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 381,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 202,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLEN)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 687,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Anglo American PLC (AAL)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 77,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp (4901)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $7831 and $10015, with an estimated average price of $8692.3. The stock is now traded at around $8463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 249,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Lundin Mining Corp by 9297.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.77 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 347,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio added to a holding in Southern Co by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $36.61 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $40.41.Sold Out: UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
VIP Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in UDG Healthcare PLC. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Growth and Income Portfolio.
1. VIP Growth and Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Growth and Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Growth and Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Growth and Income Portfolio keeps buying
