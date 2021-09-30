Logo
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Novavax Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Roku Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Novavax Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio owns 226 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+growth+opportunities+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 780,644 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,323 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,528 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 843,004 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 310,179 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%
New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 216,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 298,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 122,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intapp Inc (INTA)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 397,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: (XLRN)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 107,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,550,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Roku Inc by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 182,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 98.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,160,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc by 1401.03%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,013,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
