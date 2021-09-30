VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Novavax Inc

New Purchases: 0A8V, CHWY, DKS, INTA, XLRN, CLDX, GOGL, RELY, RSKD, ERAS, ALLK, GNK, SNPS, EGLE, OLK, TNYA, FREY, PTRA, S, S, NUVL, ICVX, MTTR, FRSH, FRSH, TWKS, TBLA, TBLA, BTRS, HYZN, IMGO, BLND, PAYO, OTMO, ONON, FORG, DH, CYT, TOST, ESMT, NUVB, LZ, IAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Roku Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Novavax Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio owns 226 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 780,644 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,323 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,528 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 843,004 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 310,179 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 216,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 298,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 122,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 397,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 107,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,550,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Roku Inc by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 182,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 98.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,160,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc by 1401.03%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,013,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.