VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Novavax Inc

- New Purchases: 0A8V, CHWY, DKS, INTA, XLRN, CLDX, GOGL, RELY, RSKD, ERAS, ALLK, GNK, SNPS, EGLE, OLK, TNYA, FREY, PTRA, S, S, NUVL, ICVX, MTTR, FRSH, FRSH, TWKS, TBLA, TBLA, BTRS, HYZN, IMGO, BLND, PAYO, OTMO, ONON, FORG, DH, CYT, TOST, ESMT, NUVB, LZ, IAS,
- Added Positions: UBER, ROKU, FCX, GPN, PYPL, LFST, WIX, ABNB, GLBE, SQ, OSH, MQ, ZM, WFC, RPAY, LYFT, SNAP, DIS, PLAN, AG1, MGNI, DV, BSX, MU, GOOGL, CDAY, RNG, ASO, GDDY, TTGT, ARVN, FLEX, ON, ADSK, GLUE, TPR, SE, PRPL, INPST, TGTX, FUBO, RLAY, AGL, ALHC, AEO, LTCH, BARK, TIL, CGEM, PTON, DSP, LOVE, PLMR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, UNH, AAPL, NVDA, ONEM, REGN, COST, CVNA, GOOG, MRNA, TSLA, NVEI, NXPI, NOW, CRM, TREE, DT, TMUS, ZI, IWF, APPH, DASH, DXCM, HUM, ADBE, TWLO, HUBS, DOCU, NET, NBIX, NFLX, LRCX, APPS, CNC, MRVL, DOCS, V, SFT, 005930, ESTC, MA, ORSTED, SEDG, RUN, DHR, NVCR, MDB, CMCSA, AMAT, AGIO, WDAY, EIX, NEE, HOLX, MTCH, SRPT, NKTR, CMAX, MNDY, DIM, VWS, MRTX, FMTX, AZEK, COUP, COF, EPAM, INSP, ARGX, TTD, JBL,
- Sold Out: PDD, BABA, NVAX, CI, ABBV, LITE, AES, FE, HZNP, FM, TBIO, ZEN, GSHD, BEPC, TRUP, RVMD, MAX, MRVI, SPOT, CRNX, VMEO, ZOMATO, KURA, PENN, TBPH, ITCI, SMTC, OTLY, ZYME, AFRM, ZUO, VRAY, AYX, 6951, 2317, PAY, PAY, SBLK, SAGE,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 780,644 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,323 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,528 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 843,004 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 310,179 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64%
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 216,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 298,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 122,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intapp Inc (INTA)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 397,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: (XLRN)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 107,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 84.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,550,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Roku Inc by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 182,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 98.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,160,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 126,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio added to a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc by 1401.03%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,013,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.
