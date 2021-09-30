VIP Mid Cap Portfolio Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: GXO, TLS, OGE, DRVN, GLBE, BROS, ONON,
- Added Positions: AYI, TER, AFG, OPCH, DEI, AR, CNXC, WSC, CR, ASO, SMTC, CHDN, CZR, EAT, MRVI, KBR, VICI, RRC, AEM, RGA, EXEL, KL, RRX, CASH, WNS, GPS, WPM, NVST, OSK, ASGN, LOVE, JELD, CKN, CLVT, GMS, UNVR, REGI, EXP, TDUP, CPRI, UCB,
- Reduced Positions: DY, CC, ATVI, APPS, ORI, SRCL, HOLX, ARMK, CNC, ADNT, CCR, ZBH, NOMD, RJF, EQH, ESI, ADBE, TMO, PENN, 2454, DECK, SBNY, AKAM, DKS, ALB, ON, JBL,
- Sold Out: KNX, PCG, MTZ, MAR, LITE, NVAX, GOCO, SHC,
For the details of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+mid+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 338,025 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 446,200 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,332,900 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 673,100 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
- Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 429,500 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 638,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,087,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 726,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 399,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.81 and $188.03, with an estimated average price of $175.38. The stock is now traded at around $199.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 299,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 281,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,042,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 353,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 94.07%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,113,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,550,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio. Also check out:
1. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Mid Cap Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment