VIP Mid Cap Portfolio Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Mid Cap Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Teradyne Inc, sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, The Chemours Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Mid Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Mid Cap Portfolio owns 197 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+mid+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio
  1. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 338,025 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  2. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 446,200 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  3. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,332,900 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 673,100 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
  5. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 429,500 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 638,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,087,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 726,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 399,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.81 and $188.03, with an estimated average price of $175.38. The stock is now traded at around $199.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 299,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 281,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,042,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 353,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 94.07%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,113,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,550,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Mid Cap Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider