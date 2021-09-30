VIP Mid Cap Portfolio Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp

New Purchases: GXO, TLS, OGE, DRVN, GLBE, BROS, ONON,

GXO, TLS, OGE, DRVN, GLBE, BROS, ONON, Added Positions: AYI, TER, AFG, OPCH, DEI, AR, CNXC, WSC, CR, ASO, SMTC, CHDN, CZR, EAT, MRVI, KBR, VICI, RRC, AEM, RGA, EXEL, KL, RRX, CASH, WNS, GPS, WPM, NVST, OSK, ASGN, LOVE, JELD, CKN, CLVT, GMS, UNVR, REGI, EXP, TDUP, CPRI, UCB,

AYI, TER, AFG, OPCH, DEI, AR, CNXC, WSC, CR, ASO, SMTC, CHDN, CZR, EAT, MRVI, KBR, VICI, RRC, AEM, RGA, EXEL, KL, RRX, CASH, WNS, GPS, WPM, NVST, OSK, ASGN, LOVE, JELD, CKN, CLVT, GMS, UNVR, REGI, EXP, TDUP, CPRI, UCB, Reduced Positions: DY, CC, ATVI, APPS, ORI, SRCL, HOLX, ARMK, CNC, ADNT, CCR, ZBH, NOMD, RJF, EQH, ESI, ADBE, TMO, PENN, 2454, DECK, SBNY, AKAM, DKS, ALB, ON, JBL,

DY, CC, ATVI, APPS, ORI, SRCL, HOLX, ARMK, CNC, ADNT, CCR, ZBH, NOMD, RJF, EQH, ESI, ADBE, TMO, PENN, 2454, DECK, SBNY, AKAM, DKS, ALB, ON, JBL, Sold Out: KNX, PCG, MTZ, MAR, LITE, NVAX, GOCO, SHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Telos Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Teradyne Inc, sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, The Chemours Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Mid Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Mid Cap Portfolio owns 197 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Mid Cap Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+mid+cap+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 338,025 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 446,200 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,332,900 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 673,100 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 429,500 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 638,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,087,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 726,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 399,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $161.81 and $188.03, with an estimated average price of $175.38. The stock is now traded at around $199.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 299,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 281,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,042,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 353,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 94.07%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,113,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,550,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

VIP Mid Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.