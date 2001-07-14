Kanabo's CBD Based "Smoking Cessation" Formula Moves One Step Closer to Full Patent Approval

Kanabo, one of Europe’s fastest-growing medical cannabis and R&D companies that focuses on the distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and wellness CBD consumers, today announced that its unique CBD and nicotine formula has moved from Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) phase to National Phase in the US, UK, and EU countries - the last phase before becoming an internationally approved patent.

Targeted at people wanting to quit both traditional smoking and their e-cigarettes is a huge market that is expected to reach £50m within a few years. Kanabo’s unique, high potency CBD and nicotine and standalone CBD formulas, delivered by their proprietary cartridges and VapePod, can be used to treat nicotine and tobacco addiction, with evidence so far suggesting the programme significantly reduces physical and psychological nicotine withdrawal effects.

Covered under the Kanabo patent application is the unique new formula development of specific naturally derived terpenes to allow the application of a very consistent and reproducible, high concentration of CBD throughout the life of the Kanabo cartridge. Initially, CBD is combined with Nicotine, which is then reduced over several weeks until there is zero Nicotine presence.

Tests with a handful of volunteers who smoke, that participated in Kanabo’s trial, have presented an average reduction of 70 per cent in their cigarette consumption and did not experience physical or psychological withdrawal effects

As countries worldwide continue to seek measures to reduce tobacco smoking and even ban the use of tobacco products*, Kanabo’s new IP offers a novel and effective way to reduce smoking and potentially complete withdrawal from Nicotine and e-cigarette addiction.

Avihu Tamir, CEO Kanabo, said, "Our unique patent pending CBD formulations and controlled and consistent delivery device, the VapePod, represents an excellent opportunity for governments to quickly end the reliance on tobacco for millions of citizens worldwide. Our tests show a dramatic reduction in nicotine consumption, whether in cigarettes or e-cigarettes, which can only be good news for health services around the world."

Note to editor:

* https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fworld-asia-59589775

About Kanabo Group Plc

Kanabo Group Plc is an R&D company currently selling a range of THC-Free Retail CBD Products in the Primary Markets and is in the process of developing further Medical Cannabis Products. The company’s core strategy is to increase revenues from the sale of its Retail CBD Products in the wellness sector and to grow the Kanabo brand through its marketing initiatives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006310/en/