Kanabo's CBD Based "Smoking Cessation" Formula Moves One Step Closer to Full Patent Approval

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kanabo's CBD Based "Smoking Cessation" Formula Moves One Step Closer to Full Patent Approval

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kanabo, one of Europe’s fastest-growing medical cannabis and R&D companies that focuses on the distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and wellness CBD consumers, today announced that its unique CBD and nicotine formula has moved from Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) phase to National Phase in the US, UK, and EU countries - the last phase before becoming an internationally approved patent.

Targeted at people wanting to quit both traditional smoking and their e-cigarettes is a huge market that is expected to reach £50m within a few years. Kanabo’s unique, high potency CBD and nicotine and standalone CBD formulas, delivered by their proprietary cartridges and VapePod, can be used to treat nicotine and tobacco addiction, with evidence so far suggesting the programme significantly reduces physical and psychological nicotine withdrawal effects.

Covered under the Kanabo patent application is the unique new formula development of specific naturally derived terpenes to allow the application of a very consistent and reproducible, high concentration of CBD throughout the life of the Kanabo cartridge. Initially, CBD is combined with Nicotine, which is then reduced over several weeks until there is zero Nicotine presence.

Tests with a handful of volunteers who smoke, that participated in Kanabo’s trial, have presented an average reduction of 70 per cent in their cigarette consumption and did not experience physical or psychological withdrawal effects

As countries worldwide continue to seek measures to reduce tobacco smoking and even ban the use of tobacco products*, Kanabo’s new IP offers a novel and effective way to reduce smoking and potentially complete withdrawal from Nicotine and e-cigarette addiction.

Avihu Tamir, CEO Kanabo, said, "Our unique patent pending CBD formulations and controlled and consistent delivery device, the VapePod, represents an excellent opportunity for governments to quickly end the reliance on tobacco for millions of citizens worldwide. Our tests show a dramatic reduction in nicotine consumption, whether in cigarettes or e-cigarettes, which can only be good news for health services around the world."

Note to editor:
* https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fworld-asia-59589775

About Kanabo Group Plc

Kanabo Group Plc is an R&D company currently selling a range of THC-Free Retail CBD Products in the Primary Markets and is in the process of developing further Medical Cannabis Products. The company’s core strategy is to increase revenues from the sale of its Retail CBD Products in the wellness sector and to grow the Kanabo brand through its marketing initiatives.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214006310r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006310/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment