Large Company Value Portfolio Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Anthem Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Textron Inc

- New Purchases: FMS, OMF, HFC, NXPI, DPZ, CTRA, GD, CBRE, TSN, RMD, BBWI, MSP, ROL, AXP, LKQ, CERN, EHC, FFIV, KRC, SNDR, GM, ORI, SGEN, FRT, NWS, VSCO, ATUS, WSM, LEN, DUK, CC, VRSN, GIS, SNOW, KSS,
- Added Positions: JNJ, ANTM, CRM, ANET, ALLY, ACN, WAT, UGI, PG, UNH, ABC, IQV, PFE, A, REG, BRK/B, OGN, MMM, MCD, F, BRKR, MOH, DELL, WMT, CTSH, CRI, YUM, CBOE, CPRI, FTV, CMCSA, CHE, BAX, LH, DASH, NOC, TWLO,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, DOW, TXT, K, AIG, RDS.A, CI, VIRT, AMGN, BAC, GIL, WFC, CL, DLTR, JBL, ORCL, SC, OTIS, COF, CVX, GE, HD, BKR, EXC, LYB, MAS, FAF, VER, EXPD, HBAN, MCK, FNF, NOV, SKX, C, KO, CCK, GS, INTC, JNPR, VLO, PM, DHI, LRCX, MS, NRG, NWL, PVH, HCA, JPM, MHK, QRTEA, BYD, CNP, DRI, HOG, IPG, PEP, TGT, ELAN, MRVI, ADBE, AMZN, ADI, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADSK, CDNS, SCHW, COST, EFX, EL, IEX, JCI, MMC, MLM, SPGI, MSFT, MCO, NKE, NDSN, ROK, SNPS, TSM, TXN, VMC, WTS, MA, FNV, GIVN, TRU, AJG, BF.B, CME, CLX, FAST, GGG, TT, KSU, MSA, NDAQ, PTC, POWI, ROLL, RPM, RGLD, SMTC, SHW, SLAB, SSD, TECH, TPX, WSO, AEM, WPM, DGE, FERG, MC, RI, 7701, VRSK, NOVT, EPAM, PNR, WDAY, ZEN, MDB, ALTR, DOCU,
- Sold Out: QDEL, NEM, PHM, PACW, LW, VVV, STWD, KMB, BA, RCL, OHI, NTAP, PCAR, HLF, SON, SPB, SFM, BOH, FHB, TWTR, LSXMK, MO, NCR, CSX, DD, CAT, LDOS, VST, ANAT, APA, LSXMA, ZION, GNTX, WWD, EBAY, LPX, BLDR, SLB, ALGM, EAF, CHRW, LOPE, OMC, VNO, SMG, EPR, PTON, CCL, APD,
For the details of Large Company Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/large+company+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Large Company Value Portfolio
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,328 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 58,842 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 8,196 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,789 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 28,792 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11%
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $219.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95. The stock is now traded at around $523.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $170.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 631.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 1134.38%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $131.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $369.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.15 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $41.48.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84.Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $29.76 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 9,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Dow Inc (DOW)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 21,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Textron Inc (TXT)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 47.61%. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 7,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 81.6%. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 1,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 27.51%. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 20,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)
Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 33.09%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 2,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Large Company Value Portfolio. Also check out:
1. Large Company Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Large Company Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Large Company Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Large Company Value Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment