Large Company Value Portfolio Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Anthem Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Textron Inc

FMS, OMF, HFC, NXPI, DPZ, CTRA, GD, CBRE, TSN, RMD, BBWI, MSP, ROL, AXP, LKQ, CERN, EHC, FFIV, KRC, SNDR, GM, ORI, SGEN, FRT, NWS, VSCO, ATUS, WSM, LEN, DUK, CC, VRSN, GIS, SNOW, KSS, Added Positions: JNJ, ANTM, CRM, ANET, ALLY, ACN, WAT, UGI, PG, UNH, ABC, IQV, PFE, A, REG, BRK/B, OGN, MMM, MCD, F, BRKR, MOH, DELL, WMT, CTSH, CRI, YUM, CBOE, CPRI, FTV, CMCSA, CHE, BAX, LH, DASH, NOC, TWLO,

CVS, DOW, TXT, K, AIG, RDS.A, CI, VIRT, AMGN, BAC, GIL, WFC, CL, DLTR, JBL, ORCL, SC, OTIS, COF, CVX, GE, HD, BKR, EXC, LYB, MAS, FAF, VER, EXPD, HBAN, MCK, FNF, NOV, SKX, C, KO, CCK, GS, INTC, JNPR, VLO, PM, DHI, LRCX, MS, NRG, NWL, PVH, HCA, JPM, MHK, QRTEA, BYD, CNP, DRI, HOG, IPG, PEP, TGT, ELAN, MRVI, ADBE, AMZN, ADI, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADSK, CDNS, SCHW, COST, EFX, EL, IEX, JCI, MMC, MLM, SPGI, MSFT, MCO, NKE, NDSN, ROK, SNPS, TSM, TXN, VMC, WTS, MA, FNV, GIVN, TRU, AJG, BF.B, CME, CLX, FAST, GGG, TT, KSU, MSA, NDAQ, PTC, POWI, ROLL, RPM, RGLD, SMTC, SHW, SLAB, SSD, TECH, TPX, WSO, AEM, WPM, DGE, FERG, MC, RI, 7701, VRSK, NOVT, EPAM, PNR, WDAY, ZEN, MDB, ALTR, DOCU, Sold Out: QDEL, NEM, PHM, PACW, LW, VVV, STWD, KMB, BA, RCL, OHI, NTAP, PCAR, HLF, SON, SPB, SFM, BOH, FHB, TWTR, LSXMK, MO, NCR, CSX, DD, CAT, LDOS, VST, ANAT, APA, LSXMA, ZION, GNTX, WWD, EBAY, LPX, BLDR, SLB, ALGM, EAF, CHRW, LOPE, OMC, VNO, SMG, EPR, PTON, CCL, APD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Anthem Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Textron Inc, Quidel Corp, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Large Company Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Large Company Value Portfolio owns 359 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,328 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 58,842 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 8,196 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,789 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 28,792 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11%

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $219.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95. The stock is now traded at around $523.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $170.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 631.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 1134.38%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $131.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $369.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.15 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $41.48.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84.

Large Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $29.76 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.71%. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 9,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Dow Inc by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 21,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 47.61%. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 7,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 81.6%. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $63.83. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 1,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 27.51%. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 20,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 33.09%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Large Company Value Portfolio still held 2,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.