Small Company Growth Portfolio Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Repligen Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Endava PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Small Company Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Qualys Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells Repligen Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Endava PLC, Nevro Corp, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Small Company Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Small Company Growth Portfolio owns 467 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Small Company Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/small+company+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Small Company Growth Portfolio
  1. Workiva Inc (WK) - 8,340 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52%
  2. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 12,258 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
  3. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 4,828 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 2,968 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.61%
  5. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 13,925 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Covey Co (FC)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Novanta Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.59 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $145.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seer Inc (SEER)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Greif Inc (GEF)

Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Greif Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.68 and $119.76, with an estimated average price of $109.57. The stock is now traded at around $131.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 333.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 812.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in nLight Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.

Sold Out: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.

Sold Out: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in AeroVironment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.88 and $105.5, with an estimated average price of $96.91.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Sold Out: (TBIO)

Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Small Company Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Small Company Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Small Company Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Small Company Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Small Company Growth Portfolio keeps buying
