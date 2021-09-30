Small Company Growth Portfolio Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Repligen Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Endava PLC

- New Purchases: DV, AZEK, FC, NOVT, SEER, GEF, PWSC, RCM, MCRI, BIGC, PGEN, OCDX, CTS, TWOU, ARKO, LPRO, CERS, MTDR, NVEC, MCFT, CTRN, HCKT, AXL, ALXO, PD, MODN, ALKT, FROG, BBBY, MXL, MCF, KOPN, GOGO, GNOG, OVV, LXRX, TWI, SPT, URBN, NMRK, CCS, GBT, AEO, ALEC, RM, CAL, AMEH, MCRB, FCFS, SUMO, ARAY, STRL, RETA, GAN, SELB, PETS, ONEW,
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 8,340 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 12,258 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 4,828 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 2,968 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.61%
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 13,925 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novanta Inc (NOVT)
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Novanta Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.59 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $145.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seer Inc (SEER)
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Greif Inc (GEF)
Small Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Greif Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.68 and $119.76, with an estimated average price of $109.57. The stock is now traded at around $131.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 333.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 812.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Small Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in nLight Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (STMP)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.Sold Out: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $61.52.Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.Sold Out: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in AeroVironment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.88 and $105.5, with an estimated average price of $96.91.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $35.5.Sold Out: (TBIO)
Small Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.
