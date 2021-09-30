Small Company Value Portfolio Buys California Resources Corp, Encore Wire Corp, FirstCash Inc, Sells W R Grace, Buckle Inc, CubeSmart

New Purchases: FCFS, VPG, TGB, AMK, ASIX, NX, ECHO, PRDO, BVH, SABR, AGO, SAFT, PGEN, JELD, ANAT, GCP, NESR, AXTI, BXC, GTY, HTLD, CRK, PARR, ALSN, NR, CMP, SURF, SEER, TCS, NVTA, ONTO, CVCY, BMRC, TUP, FMBH, PCB, BGFV, COMM, TTMI, UVE, VRTS, PDM, STGW, RLGT, CVLG, ISTR, HCKT, AIV, SIC, EFSC, HFWA, NBN, IEA, CARE, BWFG, BCBP, BANR, CBNK, KW, CLNE, TCFC, PTSI, FSTR, WMPN, NKSH, GOGO, ONB, PBPB, RETA, HT, TWI, CCRN, LPG, VCYT, AMPY,

FCFS, VPG, TGB, AMK, ASIX, NX, ECHO, PRDO, BVH, SABR, AGO, SAFT, PGEN, JELD, ANAT, GCP, NESR, AXTI, BXC, GTY, HTLD, CRK, PARR, ALSN, NR, CMP, SURF, SEER, TCS, NVTA, ONTO, CVCY, BMRC, TUP, FMBH, PCB, BGFV, COMM, TTMI, UVE, VRTS, PDM, STGW, RLGT, CVLG, ISTR, HCKT, AIV, SIC, EFSC, HFWA, NBN, IEA, CARE, BWFG, BCBP, BANR, CBNK, KW, CLNE, TCFC, PTSI, FSTR, WMPN, NKSH, GOGO, ONB, PBPB, RETA, HT, TWI, CCRN, LPG, VCYT, AMPY, Added Positions: CRC, WIRE, INT, DX, OPY, GNW, PLOW, INVA, NOG, CNNE, AAN, SHO, BBCP, EBS, NMIH, DDS, ALGT, SANM, WWW, BBBY, CCF, CNX, LZB, WLL, KOS, ECVT, IBCP, TBI, PETS, WSBF, TBK, DEA, ENR, FUL, HOFT, NTGR, GLT, RDN, RMAX, ESNT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, AMOT, DRQ, IBOC, RGR, FI, SMPL, EAT, CATY, CENT, BUSE, PFC, GTN, LGF.B, PEBO, PDCE, IGT, SPNT, SRG, FBK, SRCE, ALX, CPF, ESGR, JACK, MTRX, VNDA, PEB, FIBK, CMRE, AIR, AEL, CALM, DBD, THFF, GT, MLKN, RYN, TRST, WW, DK, EIG, CVI, AMBC, SELB, NEX, PUMP, WTTR, SOI, AMAL, ADV, ANF, AVD, ASB, CLB, ENS, FLR, GBX, KELYA, KBAL, HZO, MERC, VIVO, MLR, MOG.A, POWL, REX, RUSHA, STBA, UFPT, PRIM, HY, RBB, WHD, EAF,

CRC, WIRE, INT, DX, OPY, GNW, PLOW, INVA, NOG, CNNE, AAN, SHO, BBCP, EBS, NMIH, DDS, ALGT, SANM, WWW, BBBY, CCF, CNX, LZB, WLL, KOS, ECVT, IBCP, TBI, PETS, WSBF, TBK, DEA, ENR, FUL, HOFT, NTGR, GLT, RDN, RMAX, ESNT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, AMOT, DRQ, IBOC, RGR, FI, SMPL, EAT, CATY, CENT, BUSE, PFC, GTN, LGF.B, PEBO, PDCE, IGT, SPNT, SRG, FBK, SRCE, ALX, CPF, ESGR, JACK, MTRX, VNDA, PEB, FIBK, CMRE, AIR, AEL, CALM, DBD, THFF, GT, MLKN, RYN, TRST, WW, DK, EIG, CVI, AMBC, SELB, NEX, PUMP, WTTR, SOI, AMAL, ADV, ANF, AVD, ASB, CLB, ENS, FLR, GBX, KELYA, KBAL, HZO, MERC, VIVO, MLR, MOG.A, POWL, REX, RUSHA, STBA, UFPT, PRIM, HY, RBB, WHD, EAF, Reduced Positions: CUBE, TRMK, BHLB, UFS, RXT, STC, SYNA, ARGO, HOMB, ESTE, RBCAA, ZUMZ, SBRA, ONTF, AEO, TCBI, ADNT, CTRN, COHU, IMKTA, NVEC, RRR, CEIX, XEC, OSUR, RMBS, BR, CUBI, GPMT, AVYA, DXPE, SFL, UMPQ, UFPI, EQBK, AVNT, PRA, OGS, KNSA, ASO, AMSF, CADE, CADE, CYH, DCOM, PACW, FMBI, NVAX, WNC, SMCI, TGH, ARI, CZR, FHB, HGV, REZI, AMWL, BRKL, FIX, DIOD, M, HWC, HIBB, LYV, MTH, MTN, POST, BSIG, GWB, BHF, CFB, DDD, MATX, ABG, BOKF, BDC, BKD, PLUS, FFBC, FULT, NSIT, TILE, ISBC, KFY, NLS, ODP, OTTR, PLAB, SAH, VMI, WASH, WBS, TOWN, WNS, GTS, ATRA, LOB, VCTR, OAS, ALE, ANDE, BHB, HLX, EVC, FELE, ITGR, GPI, HRB, HAFC, MHO, MTZ, MPAA, PFBC, STL, SWX, SF, TEN, XPER, UGI, MWA, VRA, THR, TPH, GCI, SUM, HCC, EEX, LBC, CNXC, BMTC, CRI, CMTL, DVAX, FCN, FBP, FLIC, FLO, HWKN, ALT, HFC, MEI, MLI, MUR, NRIM, ORRF, CNXN, PNM, PGC, SASR, SCSC, SNV, ULH, WCC, POR, HBI, GRBK, HI, TBNK, CIT, DOOR, COOP, NGVC, AMBA, VEC, KE, AJX, RMR, ATKR, TRTX, BRY, BWB, NPK, RYI, SANA,

CUBE, TRMK, BHLB, UFS, RXT, STC, SYNA, ARGO, HOMB, ESTE, RBCAA, ZUMZ, SBRA, ONTF, AEO, TCBI, ADNT, CTRN, COHU, IMKTA, NVEC, RRR, CEIX, XEC, OSUR, RMBS, BR, CUBI, GPMT, AVYA, DXPE, SFL, UMPQ, UFPI, EQBK, AVNT, PRA, OGS, KNSA, ASO, AMSF, CADE, CADE, CYH, DCOM, PACW, FMBI, NVAX, WNC, SMCI, TGH, ARI, CZR, FHB, HGV, REZI, AMWL, BRKL, FIX, DIOD, M, HWC, HIBB, LYV, MTH, MTN, POST, BSIG, GWB, BHF, CFB, DDD, MATX, ABG, BOKF, BDC, BKD, PLUS, FFBC, FULT, NSIT, TILE, ISBC, KFY, NLS, ODP, OTTR, PLAB, SAH, VMI, WASH, WBS, TOWN, WNS, GTS, ATRA, LOB, VCTR, OAS, ALE, ANDE, BHB, HLX, EVC, FELE, ITGR, GPI, HRB, HAFC, MHO, MTZ, MPAA, PFBC, STL, SWX, SF, TEN, XPER, UGI, MWA, VRA, THR, TPH, GCI, SUM, HCC, EEX, LBC, CNXC, BMTC, CRI, CMTL, DVAX, FCN, FBP, FLIC, FLO, HWKN, ALT, HFC, MEI, MLI, MUR, NRIM, ORRF, CNXN, PNM, PGC, SASR, SCSC, SNV, ULH, WCC, POR, HBI, GRBK, HI, TBNK, CIT, DOOR, COOP, NGVC, AMBA, VEC, KE, AJX, RMR, ATKR, TRTX, BRY, BWB, NPK, RYI, SANA, Sold Out: GRA, BKE, CMPR, WSC, PDCO, DLX, SPWH, DAR, KNL, LAZ, SLM, SPH, NWE, BIG, SYKE, ZWS, BLBD, BJ, SLQT, MSGN, RAD, SHLX, AB, MAXR, SPTN, WLKP, STFC, JRVR, KMT, CNSL, AR, SFM, RTLR, GTLS, DAN, SGU, WMK, VLGEA, UNFI, GBLI, KFRC, CHRS, BPMP, TBIO, MESA, PMT, ATAX, FRGI, STMP, CULP, MDCA, TAST, SCHN, BZH, CSWI, HMLP, MGNX, PBF, CLW, AUD, AUD, TNK, FIXX, TRUE, ARNC, LL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys California Resources Corp, Encore Wire Corp, FirstCash Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, Dynex Capital Inc, sells W R Grace, Buckle Inc, CubeSmart, Trustmark Corp, Cimpress PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Small Company Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Small Company Value Portfolio owns 707 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Small Company Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/small+company+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 11,593 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Bank OZK (OZK) - 11,592 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 18,866 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 3,580 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 8,512 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $89.36, with an estimated average price of $82.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Taseko Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.5 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 1683.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 153.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 351.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Dynex Capital Inc by 212.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc by 157.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.09 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 241.01%. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $42.73.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $83.43 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $98.17.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $40.69.