Small Company Value Portfolio Buys California Resources Corp, Encore Wire Corp, FirstCash Inc, Sells W R Grace, Buckle Inc, CubeSmart

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Small Company Value Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, Encore Wire Corp, FirstCash Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, Dynex Capital Inc, sells W R Grace, Buckle Inc, CubeSmart, Trustmark Corp, Cimpress PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Small Company Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Small Company Value Portfolio owns 707 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Small Company Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/small+company+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Small Company Value Portfolio
  1. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 11,593 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  2. Bank OZK (OZK) - 11,592 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 18,866 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  4. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 3,580 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 8,512 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $89.36, with an estimated average price of $82.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Taseko Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.5 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

Small Company Value Portfolio initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 1683.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 153.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $129.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 351.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Dynex Capital Inc by 212.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc by 157.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.09 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Small Company Value Portfolio added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 241.01%. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: Buckle Inc (BKE)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $42.73.

Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $83.43 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $98.17.

Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Small Company Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $40.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Small Company Value Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Small Company Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Small Company Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Small Company Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Small Company Value Portfolio keeps buying
