Large Company Growth Portfolio Buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Pinterest Inc, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Large Company Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Catalent Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Pinterest Inc, Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Large Company Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Large Company Growth Portfolio owns 194 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Large Company Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/large+company+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Large Company Growth Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,404 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,772 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,606 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,775 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,454 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36%
New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $122.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1354.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $395.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $958.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 239.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 259.94%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Snap Inc by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 324.86%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Large Company Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Large Company Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Large Company Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Large Company Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Large Company Growth Portfolio keeps buying
