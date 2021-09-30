Large Company Growth Portfolio Buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Pinterest Inc, Deere

New Purchases: CTLT, SE, SEDG, SHOP, TJX, LULU, CBRE, NTRA, AXP, A, PANW, SWKS, DPZ, ZTS, ROST, EPAM, BBWI, MTD, MANH, RHI, SYF, ADI, AZTA, CC, SGEN, VSCO, GXO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Catalent Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Pinterest Inc, Deere, PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Large Company Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Large Company Growth Portfolio owns 194 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,404 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,772 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,606 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,775 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,454 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36%

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $122.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1354.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $395.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $958.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 239.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 259.94%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $181.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Snap Inc by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 324.86%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43.

Large Company Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.