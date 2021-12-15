artnet AG: Artnet Announces Launch of ArtNFT: Beginnings, the Inaugural Sale on its Cryptonative NFT Platform

Fully integrated, on-chain, ethereum compatible NFT sale to launch on Dec 15, 2021

Curated line-up of ultra-rare, early NFTs to be featured, including Ponderware's MoonCat #21 , Kevin McCoy's Quantum Leap , and Spells of Genesis' Satoshi Card

Artnet's highly experienced crypto-native NFT advisory committee announced

Lowest buyer fees in the art market: 10% flat rate Buyer's Premiums for all NFT sales

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / artnet AG, the leading online art marketplace, art market data and analytics provider, and global newswire, is excited to announce ArtNFT , the company's highly-anticipated launch of its on-chain NFT platform. Its inaugural sale- ArtNFT: Beginnings - will go live for bidding on December 15, 2021 and will feature historic works from the NFT space, including: ultra-rare, early NFTs such as Ponderware's MoonCat #21 , Kevin McCoy's Quantum Leap , and Spells of Genesis' Satoshi Card . As a fully integrated, Ethereum compatible, on-chain platform, ArtNFT is the first to provide collectors with a transparent, efficient, trustworthy, and digitally native experience with NFTs. With a buyer's premium of only 10%, Artnet takes the spot as the most cost-effective, curated NFT auction platform in the traditional art market.

"Artnet has spent the past many months listening to and learning from the extraordinary NFT and crypto communities," said Colleen Cash, Vice President of Auctions. "We made it a goal to enter the space as authentically as possible, and we are proud to say we will be the first art world player launching with a natively crypto auction from the get go. We have built out a platform that will speak meaningfully to the ethos of the NFT community and one that will be familiar and welcoming to our traditional communities as well."

In order to provide the best possible works and user experience, artnet also established an NFT advisory committee, made up of industry experts, and market and opinion leaders in the field. The NFT advisory committee includes Colborn Bell, Tim Cang, Nifty Naught, Claire Silver, Michael Ugwu, TokenAngels, and The Beauty and the Punk.

With the simultaneous release of the ArtNFT platform, the Artnet NFT 30 report, and supporting interviews with key players, Artnet is poised to become a destination for NFT artists, collectors, and professionals - continuing Artnet's ethos of spearheading transparency, innovation, and positive change for the art industry. "The NFT world has built a multi-facetted community, and we are excited to introduce ArtNFT as a space to discover and engage with these cutting-edge works. With this launch, we are combining artnet's global reach, knowledge and expert curation to deliver an integrated experience for the digital art world," explained Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.

artnet is a pioneer of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine art. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted post-war and contemporary paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of the end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20% YoY to 18.5 million USD,and revenues have increased by 15% to 3.6 million USD. ArtNFT has the potential to expand exponentially and lead to vastly accelerated growth at Artnet already in 2022.

Click through to discover and browse Artnet's ArtNFT platform: https://www.nft.artnet.com/

About artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research and collect art today. Artnet's Data is a mission critical resource for the industry, with a database of more than 15 million auction results and AI and ML driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with artnet's global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the dominating content provider in the fine art industry, with an unparalleled, rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, artnet's broad product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are run through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact:

Sophie Neuendorf

[email protected]

