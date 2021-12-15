CTT receives order for two ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification systems from PMV in partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control system, today announces order for two ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification (IFH) systems from PMV Engineering ("PMV") in partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets ("ACJ"). The ACJ-Enhanced IFH systems are sold by ACJ to elevate cabin climate in two newbuilt ACJ319neo aircraft. CTT is scheduling its deliveries to ACJ in Q1 and Q2 2022. In total, three ACJ Enhanced IFH systems have been ordered by PMV since ACJ launched it 6 months ago.

ACJ, CTT and PMV have jointly developed and optimized CTT's IFH system for the ACJ320 Family. ACJ is selling the ACJ-Enhanced IFH system together with newbuilt ACJ320neo Family (green) aircraft. The ACJ-Enhanced IFH system is offered by ACJ as bolt-on-kit with the STC from PMV.



"We are delighted that Airbus Corporate Jets offers this ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification system as part of the comfort climate on ACJ320neo Family aircraft," says Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales of CTT Systems. "Again, ACJ is front-running the private jet industry. Climate onboard is important for the experience and humidity is far too dry without a humidification system. The ACJ enhanced IFH system is the most efficient and reliable on the market."



About Humidification in large, cabin business jets and VIP aircraft

Without an efficient humidification system, the business jet cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH. The ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification system generates a striking humidity increase, restoring cabin air humidity to comfort and wellbeing level, to approx. 20 - 23 percent Relative Humidity (RH). ACJ passengers will benefit from reduced dry air related problems (such as fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, degenerated immune system) and thrive from improved wellbeing and better sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The ACJ-Enhanced IFH system is protected by the CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system to prevent moisture issues such as rain-in-the-plane.

For additional information:

Peter Landquist, VP Senior Advisor Sales, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 02 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 45 or email: [email protected]

Ola Häggfeldt, Sales Director, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 30 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

