Wabtec Wins TISS-Leapvault Award for Best Skill Development Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wabtec Wins TISS-Leapvault Award for Best Skill Development Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, announced today its locomotive plant in Marhowrah, Bihar was recognized for the Best Skill Development Program at the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS)-Leapvault CLO Awards India. The award honors the investment Wabtec made in its employees through learning and skill development initiatives.

“It is an honor to be ranked by this respected authority on workplace and employee development,” said Sajid Iqbal, Wabtec’s Vice President of Human Resources in India. “Wabtec’s success starts with our people. We are committed to empowering our workforce through robust learning and development opportunities that help all employees reach their full potential.”

Wabtec’s award-winning program is based on a teaming concept. Employees on the factory floor were provided with decision-making tools, which empowered individuals in the team to share responsibilities and drive continuous improvement in safety, quality, delivery, maintenance, and engagement. The skill-development program provided employees a multi-level progression framework. Employees could grow in their careers by passing written tests, practical assessments, and personal interviews.

“The program is improving the team’s performance on the factory floor,” said Shankar Dhar, Vice President of Operations at Wabtec’s Marhowrah plant. “We are seeing a 31 percent improvement in the skill level of employees since the plant began operations in 2018. More important, this results-oriented training is driving customer satisfaction, expanding the capabilities of our factory, and enabling our employees to grow in their careers.”

The state-of-the-art Marhowrah factory began operations in September 2018 and has delivered more than 350 locomotives to Indian Railways. The 500,000-sq-ft plant uses lean manufacturing processes enabling the team to deliver 120 locomotives a year. Today, more than 70 percent of the facility’s workforce is from Marhowrah and its surrounding communities, and over 25 percent of the workforce is female. Wabtec’s partnership with both global and local suppliers has helped establish an integrated ecosystem, enabling a fast ramp up of local manufacturing and creating more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs across India.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214006216r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006216/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment